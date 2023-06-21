Opus Event Rentals Expands Inventory and Offerings for Los Angeles Party Rentals

Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Event Rentals is pleased to announce that it has expanded its inventory and offerings for Los Angeles party rentals. It has chairs, tables, and lounge furniture to suit any event theme. Whether a rustic theme with farm tables and fruitwood folding chairs, a classic event with dressed round tables and Chiavari chairs, a summer vibe with wooden chairs and umbrellas, or a night party theme with LED furniture, this LA party rental company has got it all covered.



For reliable party rental in Los Angeles, Opus Event Rentals caters to events in Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, Encino, Santa Barbara, Downey, Torrance, Pasadena, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Monica, Whittier, and surrounding areas. Its table selection includes specialty tables, cocktail bistro tables, and standard tables. For specialty tables, its inventory includes modern round tables, high-top farm tables, Tuscan farm tables, and modern rectangle-shaped tables with amazing designs starting at $60 each. Its cocktail bistro tables are also available for various themes, including farm barrel tables, metal cocktail tables, and round tables, perfect for cocktail parties. Its standard tables start for as low as $12.

Opus Event Rentals has chairs, stools, and benches in different themes, starting from $3 onwards, and offers some of the most stylish wedding chairs. From classic vintage designs to contemporary styles, its chair selection will leave the party planner spoilt for choices. They have clear and transparent Louis ghost chairs for formal occasions, Tolix chairs for casual events, and LED chairs for evening parties. This LA party rental company also has bar stools, starting at only $7 each.

Its lounge furniture features an extensive selection of club-themed furniture, such as lounge cubes; ottomans; pouf stools in various styles; lounge sofas in amazing colors, fabrics, and patterns; lounge chairs; and benches. Party planners can also include colorful cushions, carpets, and rugs from its LA party rentals.

Opus Event Rentals takes pride in all its products. It strives to offer premier-quality furniture, along with exceptional service and affordability. It has the largest and most exquisite collection of party rentals in Los Angeles that can be delivered to all main cities and venues, guaranteeing on-time delivery and setup. Its other products include fabric structures, backdrops and draperies, lighting, heaters, umbrellas, partition walls, linens, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.opusrentals.com/portfolio/.

About Opus Event Rentals

Opus Event Rentals offers party rentals in Los Angeles, CA, including tables, chairs, lounge furniture, LED furniture, bars, pool covers, fabric structures, lighting, and other party essentials. It caters to weddings, receptions, birthday parties, reunion parties, corporate events, and many other private events. It currently serves customers in Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Downey, Fullerton, and Los Angeles.

Media Contact

Opus Event Rentals

Address: 2311, Loma Ave, South El Monte, CA 91733

Phone: 213-373-1730

Website: https://www.opusrentals.com/







