Vibration Level Switch Market to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2033; Vibrating Forks to be most Sought After, rising at a CAGR of 5.7%: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market projections, the global vibration level switches market is predicted to be worth US$775 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1.3 billion by 2033. The vibration level switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.



Powder and granulated materials are easily detected by vibration-type level switches. here are several advantages to vibration level switches, including their easy installation, the ability to set up and commission without any medium, and in addition to providing reliable point level measurements no matter the installation position, foam, viscosity, pressure, or grain size.

Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries use vibration level switches to detect solids and liquids levels. In addition to point-level detection and continuous-level monitoring, these switches measure vibrations caused by the material being detected. Some consumer packaged goods manufacturers will see a significant increase in volume, revenue, and profit because of the shift from food service to retail, fueled by the shelter-in-place precautions offered against coronavirus.

During manufacturing processes, food manufacturers could also improve their facilities to increase flexibility in producing different size products, resulting in increasingly high vibration levels. Numerous industries are placing a greater emphasis on safety and reliability, which is driving manufacturers to develop robust and reliable vibration level switches. In order to ensure the safety of the system, these switches provide reliable and accurate measurements of vibration.

A variety of industrial applications are employing vibration level switches, including power plants, chemical plants, and factories. They detect rotating parts in the vicinity and monitor the speed of equipment by detecting the presence of objects nearby, such as bearings. Vibration level switches are increasingly used in the mining industry to monitor equipment. Vibrating mining equipment can cause malfunctions or damage that these switches can detect. Safety is ensured by reducing the chances of equipment failures and ensuring the safety of employees.

The future of vibration level switches is bright, as there is a growing demand for level sensors in industrial applications. The development of new technologies and materials is also likely to increase the accuracy and reliability of vibration-level switches.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

According to PMR, vibration level switches will generate absolute dollar opportunities of US$ 1.3 billion.

Vibrating fork technologies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the vibration level switches market in the United Kingdom will reach US$ 63.2 million.

Japan is projected to hold a market share of 29.40% by 2033 for vibration level switches.

The top application liquid segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

South Korea's market value is expected to exceed US$ 54.9 million by the end of the decade.

“With new technologies emerging, functional safety and good features are driving the growth of the vibration level switch market. As wireless vibration level switches become more popular, there is a possibility for this market to grow.,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

A greater share of the market is being gained by expanding the manufacturing capacity of vibration level switches. A greater number of partnerships and collaborations are expected to benefit key players throughout the country. Vibration level switches are dominated by several players:

Endress +Hause

VEGA Grieshaber

Emerson Electric

KROHNE Messtechnik

Siemens

ABB

AMETEK

Magnetrol International

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

Pepperl+Fuchs

Nivelco Process Control

Finetek Group

Key Developments

The NOHKEN Level Sensor launched a new product, the VQ32 series of Tuning Fork Type Level Switches. A brand new product offering for 2022 by NOHKEN will be a compact sensing blade level switch fully designed and manufactured by the company.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the vibration level switches market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018-2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

