Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size To Worth USD 45.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.2%

New York, United States , June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size is to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to USD 45.9 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the projected period. The market is projected to keep growing as a result of technological advancements, rising consumer demand, and the incorporation of personalized nutrition into mainstream healthcare.

The global personalized nutrition market is an industry that provides tailored dietary and nutritional recommendations according to an individual's unique characteristics such as their genetic makeup, lifestyle, medical conditions, and personal goals. This new field combines technological advances such as genetic testing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence with the goal of optimizing nutrition and enhancing overall wellness for individuals. Further innovation is expected in the market, with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide more precise and personalized recommendations. This would allow people to optimize their nutrition, improve their health outcomes, and live healthier lives. Several factors have contributed to the rapid growth of the personalized nutrition market in recent years. Growing consumer awareness regarding the effect of diet on wellness, rising demand for preventive healthcare solutions, developments in genetic testing technologies, and the increasing use of digital health platforms are among these. However, the high costs of personalized nutrition may prevent its widespread adoption, particularly among those with limited financial resources.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for the global Personalized Nutrition market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the Personalized Nutrition market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segment of the Personalized Nutrition market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), By Application (Standard Supplements, Disease-Based, and Others), By End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The active measurement segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

The global personalized nutrition market is divided into two categories based on product type: active measurement and standard measurement. The active measurement segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. The growing importance of digital health-related solutions in the personalized nutrition market is driving the segment growth.

The standard supplements segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

The global personalized nutrition market is classified into standard supplements, disease-based supplements, and others. The standard supplements segment is projected to account for the majority of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. The widespread availability and acceptance of dietary supplements, as well as rising consumer demand for nutritional support, all contribute to this segment's prominence.

The direct-to-consumer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

The global personalized nutrition market is segmented by end use into direct-to-consumer, wellness & fitness centers, hospitals & clinics, and institutions. The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global personalized nutrition market over the forecast period. The convenience, accessibility, and increasing preference for digital health solutions have all contributed to the segment's prominence.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global personalized nutrition market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to dominate the largest share of the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. The region's prominence is due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness of health and wellness, and the presence of key market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global personalized nutrition market. A large population base, rising disposable income, rising health consciousness, and an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases all contribute to the market's expansion. The Middle East and Africa region has significant growth potential in the personalized nutrition market. Factors such as rising chronic disease prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in health and well-being all contribute to market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market include Amway, BASF, DSM, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, DNAfit, Care/of, Nutrigenomix, Zipongo, Viome, Habit, Atlas Biomed Group Limited, Persona, Foodsmart, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Balchem Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Amway disclosed an investment in microbiome start-up Holzapfel Effective Microbes (HEM) as part of its efforts to develop personalized probiotic supplement products. HEM employs Personalised Pharmaceutical Meta-Analytical Screening (PMAS) to investigate how gut microbiota can be used to improve human health and wellness. It would aid the company's position in the personalized nutrition market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Personalized Nutrition Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Product Type

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application

Standard Supplements

Disease-Based

Others

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By End Use

Direct-to-Consumer

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Institutions

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



