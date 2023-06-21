Global Load Break Switches Market is expected to be worth US$ 4.1 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4 % by the forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global load break switches market size is likely to be valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023. The increasing application of load break switches in different industry verticals is driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 4.1 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Increasing the application of load break switches in the utility and industrial sectors is expected to boost market sales in the forecast period. The growth of the load break power switches market is due to the increasing investment in the power distribution industry and increased focus on renewable energy generation.

Increased demand for renewable power generation and growing investment in the power distribution sector are likely to provide opportunities for load break switches during the forecast period.

Get an overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17436

Increasing focus on energy efficiency, driven by environmental concerns and the need to reduce energy costs is driving the demand for load break switches as they help to improve the efficiency of power distribution networks. Increasing applications in the commercial sectors have created opportunities for market growth.

The demand for load break switches in the utility sector is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing investment by electric utilities toward guarding and maintaining existing electrical infrastructure. The demand for gas-insulated load break switches is high in the utility sector owing to their ability to safely handle the requirement of the utility sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the load break switch market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for load break switches increases in North America owing to the growing electricity demand the need for a reliable power supply, and government initiatives to upgrade the power distribution infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Based on type, the gas-insulated segment accounts for a CAGR of 5.2%.

By voltage, the below 11kV segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 5.3%.

Asia Pacific is an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the load break switches market are ABB Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Legrand SA; Powell Industries, Inc., among others. Some notable developments are as follows:

In May 2023 - ABB announced the acquisition of the Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business. The business generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.

In April 2023 - Eaton (Intelligent power management company) announced it has completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. (Ryan), a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China with revenues of approximately $100 million in 2022.

In December 2022 - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced that it has launched a switchgear for the global market that saves space and has a reduced footprint.



Grow your profit margins – Buy this report now at a discounted price @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17436

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global load break switches market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Type:

Gas Insulated

Vacuumed

Air Insulated

Oil-Immersed

By Voltage:

Below 11kV,

11-33 kV,

33-60 kV)



By End-Use:

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial



By Region:

North American

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Expand operations in the future - ask for your customized report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17436

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Load Break Switches Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Voltage

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Voltage, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Voltage, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Voltage, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Voltage, 2023 to 2033

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17436

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Middle East Conveyor Belts Market Size: The Middle East conveyor belt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market valuation as of 2022 stands at US$ 207.57 Billion, and by 2032.

Material Handling Equipment Market Share: According to Future Market Insights, the worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 27,345.2 Million in 2022.

Switchgear Market Outlook: The switchgear market is projected to expand at a 5.7% CAGR from an estimated US$ 90.9 Billion in 2022 to US$ 158.24 Billion by 2032.

Liquid Filled Transformer Market Key trends: Global liquid-filled transformer market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 16,364.7 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 4.3% to be valued at US$ 24,967.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Level Switches Market Review: The global level switches market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,885.3 Million in 2022. A level switch is a device with electric contact output, which is used to sense the liquid level and also solid types such as water or oil, or any powder in bulk.

Industrial Exhaust System Market Overview: The global industrial exhaust systems market is projected to be worth US$ 4,378.1 million. A CAGR of 4.7% has been predicted for the market over the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Industrial Filtration Market Sales: The global industrial filtration market is expected to secure US$ 56,834.1 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 32,789 Million in 2022.

Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Demand: The global industrial weighing equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,456.2 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 3,992.5 Million by 2032.

Industrial Furnaces Market Forecast: Global industrial furnaces market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 11,230 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 4.3% to be valued at US$ 17,112 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com