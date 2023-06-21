Fatty Acid Market expected to hit USD 111.55 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Material and Chemical research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Fatty Acid Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Fatty Acid Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 65.9 Bn in 2022 to USD 111.55 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent.



Fatty Acid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 65.9 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 111.55Bn. CAGR 6.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product Type, Form, and End-Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: Product Type, Form, and End-Use and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Fatty Acid Market by value and volume. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report analyses the Fatty Acid Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Fatty Acid Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records . The Fatty Acid Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Fatty Acid Market Overview

Fatty acids are carboxylic acids attached to alkyl chains. The common fatty acids in mammalian systems are unbranched and may have one or more double bonds. These double bonds are cis. Branched- chain fatty acids and fatty acids containing aliphatic ring systems are known. The report shows descriptive data and pictographs on the regional as well as global Fatty Acid market analysis. The report adds to the Fatty Acid market’s objectives. It includes leading competitors and their market value with their current trending skims, strategies, targets, and products. The report put light on the Fatty Acid market’s recent growth as well as its informative past. Segmentation analysis includes major factors of psychographic, demographic, geographic, and behavioral segmentation. These factors discern marketing strategy, focused and targeted products, offers, and experiences.

Fatty Acid Market Dynamics

The Fatty Acid Market dynamics are significantly influenced by regulations and standards associated with the utilization of fatty acids in various applications. Governments and regulatory bodies impose guidelines related to labeling, quality standards, and safety aspects to ensure compliance and meet specific requirements. Adhering to these regulations is vital for market players to maintain consumer trust and ensure market access. Technological advances and improvements in manufacturing processes significantly impact the fatty acid market. Innovations in extraction techniques, such as enzymatic and green extraction methods, enhance the efficiency and quality of fatty acid production. Additionally, developments in biotechnology and genetic engineering hold the potential for producing fatty acids with specific characteristics or enhanced functionality.

Fatty Acid Market Regional Insights

North American countries such as the United States, Mexico, and Canada are driving the fatty acid market globally due to the high demand for mature fatty acids in the global fatty acid market. The trending Omega-3 and Omega-6 components for functional food products are driving the fatty acid market. Europe is another mature fatty acid market with a strong focus on health and wellness. Raising awareness about diet-specialized food products are gaining the demand for fatty acid in the fatty acid market. The Asia-Pacific region is showcasing the ultimate growth of the fatty acid market. The cosmetics and personal care sector in this region also presents substantial opportunities for fatty acid applications. The growing middle-class population and increasing awareness of health and wellness further contribute to market expansion. Latin America is an emerging market with substantial growth potential for fatty acids. Changing lifestyles, urbanization, and a rising middle-class population drive the demand for processed and convenience food products in this region. There is also a growing consumption of dietary supplements and functional food products. Key players are actively expanding their operations in Latin America to capitalize on the growing market opportunities. The Middle East and Africa region exhibit gradual growth in the fatty acid market. The demand for fatty acids is driven by the food and beverages industry, with an increasing consumption of processed and packaged food products. There is also a growing interest in personal care and cosmetic products, creating opportunities for fatty acid applications in these sectors. Market dynamics in this region are influenced by changing consumer preferences, economic development, and government initiatives aimed at promoting domestic industries.

Fatty Acid Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Saturated

Unsaturated

The Unsaturated type segment dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Unsaturated Fatty Acids high share is attributable to its increasing penetration in the pharmaceutical industry. The Unsaturated type of fatty acid market majorly consists of the sales of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and Trans-fat. Unsaturated fatty acids are also preferred as an important component in diet and they help to reduce the risk of heart disease and lower cholesterol levels.

By Form

Oil

Powder

Capsule



By End Use

Household & Industrial Cleaning

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

Fatty Acid Key Competitors include:

Akzo Nobel

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

DOW

Croda International Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Oleon N.V.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Polaris

FMC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM NV

Omega Protein Company

Aker Biomarine AS

Nutritional Lipids

Enzymotec Ltd.

