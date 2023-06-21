Gemcorp Capital hosts second exhibition as part of flagship Emerging Artists Initiative

LONDON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gemcorp Capital Management is pleased to announce the successful return of the Emerging Artists Initiative in 2023. The works of five talented artists across a range of mediums were presented at its London offices last week.



The Emerging Artists initiative is a project that transcends borders, giving artists from across Africa the opportunity to share their art and personal journeys with the world. This landmark not-for-profit project, a first of its kind, continues to invest in nurturing the exceptional talent of young people from across the continent.



Following a successful inaugural event held at the end of 2022, a second cohort of artists were sponsored and granted an opportunity to exhibit their work to an audience of over 150 guests in London on June 15 and via a dedicated website.



The artists, included: Renike Olusanya from Nigeria (oil and digital painting), Jessé Manuel from Angola (photography), Aimé Césaire Ilboudo from Burkina Faso (sculpture and painting), Ayobola Kekere-Ekun from Nigeria (mixed media), and Adilson Leao from Angola (photography).



Parvoleta Shtereva, Chief Investment Officer of Gemcorp Capital said: “The Emerging Artists Initiative is an extension of our ongoing commitment to Africa. We treasure the presence, relationships and understanding we have built on the continent over the years. It is a great privilege to offer an opportunity for inspiring artists to share their perspectives, passion and advocacy for their home countries and communities. It was an exciting and enlightening evening for everyone in the room. We look forward to building on the success of this initiative and subtly but irretrievably challenge some of the stereotypes of a continent we’ve grown to love.”



To access the imagery from the evening as well as the artist profiles, click here.

Gemcorp Capital is as an independent investment management firm focused on emerging markets. Gemcorp Capital has facilitated over US$7 billion worth of investments in credit and equity transactions since inception. The firm is looking to invest at least $10 billion in Africa over the next decade, mainly in the form of debt deals in partnership with other institutional investors.





Media Enquiries:



gemcorp@citigatedewerogerson.com