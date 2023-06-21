Global Hematology Analyzer Markets Report 2023: 2020-2023 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2028

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Analyzer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for hematology analyzers was valued at $3.8 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $4.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, to reach approximately $5.3 billion by the end of 2028.

This report segments the global market by product/service, end users and region. It covers the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and outlines market share based on product/service and end user. Products/services include Instruments, Reagents and Consumables and Services. The market end users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes and other end users.



Blood disorders affect a large population worldwide. Hematology analyzers diagnose and monitor blood disorders. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the growing adoption of these advanced automated hematology analyzers bring extensive opportunities to players in this market.



Technological advancement is a critical factor in the hematology analyzer market. Hematology analyzers are fast, accurate, highly efficient and less labor intensive than manual blood cell-counting methods. This study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the hematology analyzer market.



Lastly, this report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the hematology analyzer industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand market share

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Identification of market trends, issues and forecast impacting the global hematology analyzers market and quantification of the market based on product/service, end user, and region

Discussion on market drivers such as growing incidence of blood disorders, increased preference for automated hematology instruments, and technological advancements in hematology analyzers

Discussion on recent advancements and innovations available in the market

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott, Boule Diagnostics AB, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corp., and Nihon Kohden Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Boule Diagnostics Ab

Danaher

Diatron

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Horiba Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Norma Instruments

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Sysmex Corp.

Transasia Bio-Medicals

Trivitron Healthcare

Wiener Laboratorios Saic

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of the Hematology Analyzer

Introduction to the Hematology Analyzer

Flow Cytometry

Electrical Impedance

Laser Diffraction

Selection of Hematology Analyzers

Blood Test Parameters

Hematology Analyzer Applications

Anemia

Blood Cancer

Infection

Autoimmune and Genetic Blood Diseases

Others

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Industry Overview

Value Chain of Hematology Analyzers

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Distribution and Sales

Service and Support to End Users

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape, North America

Regulatory Landscape, Europe

Regulatory Landscape, Asia-Pacific

Regulatory Landscape, Rest of the World

Original Reagents vs. Third-Party Hematology Reagents

Return on Investment

Chapter 6 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on the Hematology Analyzer Market

Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Type of Study

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Patents, by Year

By Top Applicant

By Top Owner

By Jurisdiction

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies in the Market

Emerging Technology, Hematology Analyzer Market

Commercialization

Workflow

Analysis

Clinical Information Management

Trends in Hematology

Digital Morphology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Point-of-Care-Testing

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Product/Service

Market Overview

Market Share and Forecast

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

5- and 6-part Hematology Analyzers

3-part Hematology Analyzers

Point-of-care Testing Hematology Analyzers

Semi-automatic Hematology Analyzers

Services

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Overview

Market Share and Forecast

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutions

Other End Users

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Hematology Analyzer by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Recent Developments of Key Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ehg84

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment