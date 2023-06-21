Global Hematology Analyzer Markets Report 2023: 2020-2023 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2028

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Analyzer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hematology analyzers was valued at $3.8 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $4.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, to reach approximately $5.3 billion by the end of 2028.
This report segments the global market by product/service, end users and region. It covers the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and outlines market share based on product/service and end user. Products/services include Instruments, Reagents and Consumables and Services. The market end users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes and other end users.
Blood disorders affect a large population worldwide. Hematology analyzers diagnose and monitor blood disorders. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the growing adoption of these advanced automated hematology analyzers bring extensive opportunities to players in this market.
Technological advancement is a critical factor in the hematology analyzer market. Hematology analyzers are fast, accurate, highly efficient and less labor intensive than manual blood cell-counting methods. This study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the hematology analyzer market.
Lastly, this report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the hematology analyzer industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand market share
Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Identification of market trends, issues and forecast impacting the global hematology analyzers market and quantification of the market based on product/service, end user, and region
- Discussion on market drivers such as growing incidence of blood disorders, increased preference for automated hematology instruments, and technological advancements in hematology analyzers
- Discussion on recent advancements and innovations available in the market
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott, Boule Diagnostics AB, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corp., and Nihon Kohden Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Boule Diagnostics Ab
- Danaher
- Diatron
- Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Horiba Ltd.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Norma Instruments
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Sysmex Corp.
- Transasia Bio-Medicals
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Wiener Laboratorios Saic
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of the Hematology Analyzer
- Introduction to the Hematology Analyzer
- Flow Cytometry
- Electrical Impedance
- Laser Diffraction
- Selection of Hematology Analyzers
- Blood Test Parameters
- Hematology Analyzer Applications
- Anemia
- Blood Cancer
- Infection
- Autoimmune and Genetic Blood Diseases
- Others
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Industry Overview
- Value Chain of Hematology Analyzers
- Research and Development
- Manufacturing
- Distribution and Sales
- Service and Support to End Users
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape, North America
- Regulatory Landscape, Europe
- Regulatory Landscape, Asia-Pacific
- Regulatory Landscape, Rest of the World
- Original Reagents vs. Third-Party Hematology Reagents
- Return on Investment
Chapter 6 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Hematology Analyzer Market
Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Type of Study
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Region
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Patents, by Year
- By Top Applicant
- By Top Owner
- By Jurisdiction
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies in the Market
- Emerging Technology, Hematology Analyzer Market
- Commercialization
- Workflow
- Analysis
- Clinical Information Management
- Trends in Hematology
- Digital Morphology
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Point-of-Care-Testing
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Product/Service
- Market Overview
- Market Share and Forecast
- Reagents and Consumables
- Instruments
- 5- and 6-part Hematology Analyzers
- 3-part Hematology Analyzers
- Point-of-care Testing Hematology Analyzers
- Semi-automatic Hematology Analyzers
- Services
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Overview
- Market Share and Forecast
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutions
- Other End Users
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Hematology Analyzer by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Sysmex Corporation
- Danaher
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Recent Developments of Key Market Players
