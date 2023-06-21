Zerify Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

EDISON, N.J., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX resellers and retail customers located in the United States, Canada and Japan will have the ability to sell the Zerify Meet and Zerify Defender solutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with TD SYNNEX,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Both companies can leverage each other's strengths, expand their market presence, and deliver comprehensive solutions that address the critical need for robust cybersecurity in today's digital landscape.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," says Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Sales TD SYNNEX. “With Zerify added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with the technology.”

The benefits of Zerify’s cybersecurity solutions include:

An endpoint security solution that proactively locks down your camera, microphone, audio-out speakers, keyboard, clipboard & screen-sharing from data-stealing malware.

Comply with NIST SP 800-171 requirement (3.13.12): which prohibits remote activation of collaborative computing devices.

Prevent unwanted participants from accessing and disrupting your video conferences

Protect sensitive corporate data from being stolen

Our solutions were designed to complement existing technologies, requiring no rip-n-replace



“Zerify looks forward to participating in TD SYNNEX’s upcoming Allstar event in July, where we will have the opportunity to meet with approximately 150 TD SYNNEX sales reps and customers,” says Kay.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

