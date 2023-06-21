Global LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market is fueled by the rising popularity of energy-efficient LED lighting, the implementation of strict environmental regulations, increasing consciousness about managing electronic waste, and the economic benefits derived from recycling valuable materials found in LED lights and bulbs.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the tube lights segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the electronic components segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

EcoLights, Cleanlites Recycling Inc., Sunco Lighting, Recycle Technologies, Inc., Ecotech Services Limited, Napa Recycling and Waste Services, BulbCycle, Ecoreco, Amberwick Corporation, and American Lamp Recycling among others, are some of the key players in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

LED Bulbs

Tube Lights

Panel Lights

Other Lighting Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Metals

Plastics

Electronic Components





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





