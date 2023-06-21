Aite-Novarica Group and RBR are now Datos Insights

Boston, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aite-Novarica Group and RBR announce their rebranding as Datos Insights. The companies, both global leaders in financial services technology research and data, merged in February 2022. The new brand represents an expanded vision for the combined company, which builds on their collective reach and resources. Together under the Datos Insights name, they will continue their journey with a new web presence and product enhancements to help clients achieve the greatest possible business impact.

“We are excited about the continued growth and evolution of the company,” said Kurt Reisenberg, CEO. “Our three heritage brands (Aite Group, Novarica, and RBR) each had a mission to help clients anticipate and respond to technology, market, and strategic changes. Combined as Datos Insights, we are even closer to our goal of becoming the leading global provider of insights, data, and advisory services to the financial services, insurance, and retail technology industries. We believe our market knowledge, experience, and data, combined with a level of personal client engagement we don’t see elsewhere, make the Datos Insights proposition unbelievably compelling.”

As part of the re-branding, Datos Insights announces several updates to their insights and advisory offerings, including:

Open access: Subscription clients of the (former) Aite-Novarica Group now have open access to reports and webinars for all employees who wish to access them via our improved client portal at www.datos-insights.com. Access is no longer restricted to a small number of named seat-holders.

Enhanced data: RBR’s research is increasingly being delivered via a combination of proprietary global datasets and deep market insights, with enhanced access to our leading industry analysts.

Expanded coverage: RBR Data Services are being expanded to include commercial cards and digital payments, in addition to the firm’s existing coverage across the retail technology, banking automation, cards, and payments sectors.

More executive networking: Executive Councils have been launched for multiple client roles, including Heads of Commercial and Retail Banking, Fraud & AML executives, Insurance and Banking CIOs and CISOs, and Heads of Wealth Management and Investment Operations. These Councils meet regularly online and in-person to give members unique access to their peers and to Datos Insights advisors and performance benchmarks.

Expanded strategic consulting options: Financial institution and insurer clients can access a larger menu of engagements, such as IT roadmaps, vendor selection, competitive intelligence, and voice-of-the-customer surveys.

Expanded offerings for service and technology providers: Our clients in these sectors now have a larger menu of bespoke offerings, such as thought leadership, webinars, speaking engagements, market sizing, product reviews, and go-to-market strategy.

Updated and expanded conferences: Datos Insights now hosts an even larger portfolio of in-person conferences in North America and Europe, with new venues, engaging formats, and additional networking and sponsorship opportunities.

More information about Datos Insights can be found at www.datos-insights.com. For media inquiries, please contact us at pr@datos-insights.com.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.