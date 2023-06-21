Comprise wins 2 Web Excellence Awards, showcasing creative team’s design and development expertise

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise®, a full-service agency delivering a complete range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, today announced its recent recognition in the ninth Web Excellence Awards competition, earning top honors in the Printing | Brochures and Website | Non-Profit categories.

“The two Web Excellence Awards are a testament to our creative team's incredible dedication, imagination and talent — and a validation of our client-centric approach,” said Jennifer Stevens, vice president of digital and creative services at Comprise. “Celebrating the creation of a contemporary marketing brochure and the successful execution of a client's website redesign project, these award wins underscore our expertise in creating engaging print and digital experiences that truly resonate with users.”

The Printing | Brochures category award recognizes Comprise’s streamlined digital marketing brochure, which showcases the agency's brand messaging and ability to capture the attention of target audiences. The brochure leverages the agency’s new signature colors and effective design elements and highlights its expanded services and client success in generating engagement.

Comprise was also honored in the Website | Non-Profit category for its work redesigning and redeveloping the National Content & Technology Cooperative's website. The agency's talented team of designers and developers collaborated to revamp NCTC’s online presence, resulting in a visually stunning and highly functional website that provides members with improved access to company resources and tools.

“When we looked to redesign our website after many years of a legacy platform and dated design, I thought of only one agency to help us that stood out from the rest — Comprise,” said Pam Gillies, VP of marketing and communications at NCTC. “With their team’s world-class design, UX/UI and platform development experience, Comprise made an exceedingly herculean task easy. Our members and partners have expressed so much positive feedback on the new design, and we’re now in a great position to continue supporting them into the future.”

A leading international interactive web awards competition, the Web Excellence Awards highlight the “best of the best” in web design and development. This year’s competition set a record by receiving over 1,350 submissions from 29 countries worldwide, including 38 U.S. states and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, the U.K., India, Turkey, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iran and more. Winners — chosen from six categories— are selected by marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists and web experts. These professionals base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation and impacts of all the projects submitted.

With a diverse portfolio of successful projects and award wins and a team of talented professionals, Comprise continues to demonstrate its expertise and innovation in the digital landscape. For more information about how Comprise develops and executes communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way, please visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

###