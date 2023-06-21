Sabert Corporation Unveils EcoEdge™ Paper Cutlery

SAYREVILLE, N.J., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new patented EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery. Recyclable and compostable, Sabert’s groundbreaking disposable cutlery line offers operators a viable and sustainable alternative to plastic cutlery.



With its sleek ergonomic design, natural look and smooth finish, EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery helps create an elevated dining experience for dine-in, to-go and food-away-from-home occasions without impacting food flavor. In addition, Sabert’s paper cutlery achieves the same fitness for use as plastic cutlery, standing up against hot, warm and cold foods, such as soups, oatmeal, ice cream, protein dishes, leafy green salads and pies.





“Sabert continues to be at the forefront of food packaging innovation, and EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery is a prime example of how we continue to think about what’s next, not only one year from now but many years to come,” said Stephny S. Halstead, Vice President, Marketing & New Product Development at Sabert Corporation. “We have a critical role in developing environmentally responsible solutions for operators that exceed customers’ performance expectations while helping them enhance their sustainability goals. Our EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery is a tremendous success in the European market due to its durability, strength and functionality. The initial positive feedback from our customers has shown that our paper cutlery far surpasses the performance of wood, bamboo and other plant-based alternative cutlery solutions. We are thrilled to bring this innovation to North America, which aligns with our purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world.”

Derived from FSC-certified renewable resources, EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery meets regulatory compliance standards for compostability, is PFAS-free and fully recyclable in paper waste streams. Therefore, Sabert’s pressed paperboard cutlery is the ideal choice for eco-conscious restaurants, caterers, colleges and universities, entertainment venues, supermarkets and other foodservice providers.

The EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery introductory line includes an EcoEdgeTM sharp fork and a serrated knife to help spear or cut food easily for a mess-free meal. Also featured in the collection is a sturdy spoon with an ample spoon bowl, allowing for full scoops of parfaits and other popular menu items. The ultimate solution for any occasion, Sabert’s EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery also features robust neck strength and PFAS-free grease resistance that performs against hot food (212° F), and cold and liquid food types.

For more information on EcoEdgeTM Paper Cutlery and how to purchase, visit www.sabert.com.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 on a single purpose: to reinvent food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com .

