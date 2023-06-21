ei3 returns as sponsor for the Community Service Category of Land Rover’s Defender Service Awards

New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ei3 is proud to announce its renewed partnership with Land Rover for the third edition of the Defender Service Awards. This prestigious initiative recognizes and honors outstanding organizations in the United States, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada, awarding them a customized Defender 130 vehicle and monetary prizes to further support their endeavors.

As part of this collaboration, ei3 will once again award $25,000 USD to the winner of the "Community Service" category, which acknowledges organizations that make a measurable and lasting positive difference in their local communities. Interested organizations can apply for the award via Land Rover's website by submitting a video of up to three minutes highlighting their mission, community contributions, and how a Defender 130 would enhance their work.

Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "At ei3, we deeply value collective growth and supporting initiatives that drive positive societal change. The Defender Service Awards hold a special place in our hearts, and we are honored to contribute. Last year, we had the privilege of recognizing Mercy Chefs as the winner, assisting their efforts to provide healthy meals and clean water to those affected by natural disasters and emergencies. We look forward to getting to know other organizations, who are dedicated to uplifting their communities through impactful initiatives, such as creating green spaces, addressing hunger, offering shelter assistance, and outreach."

President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, Joe Eberhardt added, "The 'Defender Service Awards' are a beloved initiative that we are proud to bring back for a third year. Celebrating the organizations that make a difference in our communities speaks to the core of the Defender brand that it is most powerful when it's on a mission to help others."

Winning organizations will have the opportunity to fully customize their Defender vehicle with accessories tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, corporate partners have generously joined this initiative to provide further support across various award categories. As the presenting sponsor, CHASE will donate $5,000 to each of the five finalists in every category, totaling $150,000 across 30 finalists. Warner Bros. Discovery, as a Premier Sponsor, will contribute $75,000, awarding $2,500 to each of the 30 category finalists.

Submissions are open from June 15, 2023, until July 21, 2023, followed by a judging period by a panel of qualified judges. The finalists' videos will be showcased on Land RoverUSA.com and www.landrover.ca , where the public can vote for their favorite organizations starting in September. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2023.

For more information about the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by CHASE, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or www.landrover.ca .

About ei3

ei3 offers a suite of no-code IIoT apps and AI-based solutions for the industrial manufacturing sector. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings, ei3 enables businesses to achieve predictive outcomes. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real Estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com

About Land Rover

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world's SUV sectors, with 80 percent of this model range exported to over 100 countries. For more information, please visit LandRoverUSA.com

