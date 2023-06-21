The global sexual health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% from 2022-2028.

New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sexual Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465845/?utm_source=GNW

Pharmaceutical vendors offer various sexual health supplements at a discounted price, and customers can validate and verify the medicines being delivered and prescription orders. Players in the sexual health supplements market are launching supplements in multiple dosage forms as per the need for sexual issues and pushing for market expansion. With increasing awareness about improving sexual health and due to the growing e-commerce platform, various sexual health supplements are easily available. Thus, the consumption of sexual health supplements is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Increasing the Number of High-Risk Factors Leading to the Sexual Problems and Increasing the Use of Herbal Supplements



The changing lifestyle of people affects human health with various diseases such as chronic health disease, cancer, diabetes, asthma, mental health issue, and others. All these factors are directly affecting the sexual health of men and women. Due to rising sexual health issues, the need for care also significantly increased. The use of biobased products and herbal supplements is increasing due to increasing the awareness of maintaining health among people. Natural sexual health supplements reduce the risk of side effects, and recently it has been one of the significant factors driving the demand for natural sexual health supplements in the sexual health supplements market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY GENDER



Sexual health issues are an increasing concern in both men and women. In 2022, the men’s segment held the most substantial share of the global sexual health supplements market. Psychology is the major factor that affects both the ability & desire to have sex and mental health. Emotional factor plays a vital role in erectile function. In men, erectile dysfunction is a major sexual disease caused due to various reasons. The reasons include depression, stress, urological surgery, low testosterone, cholesterol, and other diseases. Further, many women also face sexual health issues that are different than men. The awareness about hygiene and health consciousness is very high in women compared to men. Such factors are anticipated to propel the consumption of herbal products in women.



Segmentation by Gender



• Men

• Women



INSIGHTS BY FORMULATION



The global sexual health supplements market by formulation is segmented into capsules, tablets, softgels, liquid, and powder. In 2022, the capsules segment dominated the market, accounting for over 36%. Capsules are used for fast-acting products that easily break down compared to stomach tablets. It promotes bacterial adhesive to interaction with organisms and as a permeability barrier. Moreover, the capsule form of supplements can easily be available in the market and have a high shelf life, and is used in the nutrients industry due to their higher drug absorption property. Capsules are used when the drug cannot be compacted in the solid form. Fairhaven Health, Ocean Healthcare, GNC Holdings, Dabur India, Herbalife, and others are manufacturing sexual health supplements in capsule form. Further, due to their capability of being easy to swallow, the consumption of capsules is increasing in the market.



Segmentation by Formulation



• Capsules

• Tablets

• Softgel

• Liquid

• Powder



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline store segment accounted for a high share of the global sexual health supplements market and dominated the market, with a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period. Sexual health supplements are available at offline distribution channels such as drug stores, supermarkets, hospital pharmacies, and general stores. In offline stores distribution channels, there are many big players with huge chain pharmacies and many local pharmacy shops in the sexual health supplements market. Further, due to the growing e-commerce platform and online pharmacies, online buyers have increased in the last few years.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline Store

• Online Store



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global sexual health supplements market by product is segmented into natural and synthetic & blends. Both supplements are used to improve sexual health and are available online and offline stores. Synthetic & blend supplements are made of drugs, whereas most natural products contain plants. The high consumption of synthetic & blend sexual health supplements may have adverse side effects on the human body. Thus, natural products are safe due to no use of chemicals and other harmful chemicals in manufacturing. Due to such factors, the natural sexual health supplements segment held a higher market share in 2022. Moreover, the manufacturing cost of natural products is less than synthetic & blended products.



Segmentation by Product



• Natural

• Synthetic & Blend



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe is the leading region in the global sexual health supplements market, valued at over USD 727 million in 2022. In Europe, many major players, such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia, contribute to the market. The increasing number of diseases is the major cause of rising erectile dysfunction in Europe. Most of the people are well educated in these countries. Thus, they know the importance of maintaining sexual health and following a healthy diet. Further, the people in the region are more aware of natural products; thus, the consumption of sexual health supplements is increasing in European countries.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Italy

o Spain

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global sexual health supplements market is highly fragmented, with many manufacturers across major markets. There are a few major players present in the global sexual health supplements market, such as Coast Science (US), Lenux Pharma GesmbH (Austria), Vitabiotic (UK), Exceltis USA (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Dabur India Ltd. (India), and Herbalife International of America (US). Further, many more players in the market have developed a complete product portfolio for a sexual health supplement.



Key Company Profiles



• Coast Science

• LENUS Pharma GesmbH

• Vitabiotics

• Exeltis USA

• Fairhaven Health

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Herbalife International of America, Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



• AdvaCare Pharma

• Bayer Ag

• Beli

• CiDi – Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging

• Carlson Labs

• DCMG Laboratories

• Elan Healthcare

• Eu Natural

• FullWell

• Hera

• iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.

• Laboratories Fertypharm S.L.

• Life Extension

• Nutra Business

• Nua Fertility

• Ocean Healthcare

• Orthomol

• Puritan’s Pride

• TTK

• Thorne

• Aytu Consumer Health Inc.

• GNC Holdings, LLC

• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

• Man Matters



