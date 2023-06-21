NordPass to launch passkey support on mobile devices

LONDON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, NordPass announced it will offer customers an improved passkey experience throughout the upcoming months. Following the latest passkey technology improvements by Apple and Google, NordPass is soon adding passkey support for mobile devices.

Improving passkey experience



In the upcoming months, NordPass users will be able to store, manage, and share passkeys across all devices, including mobile. To date, this feature was available on desktop apps, web pages, and browser extensions only.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), Apple communicated that starting with iOS 17 release in fall, it will allow third-party apps, such as password managers, to save and offer passkeys for apps and websites across the system, without an exception for mobile devices. Google has also revealed that Android 14 will allow users to opt to use third-party credential management apps to store their passkeys on various devices.



“Tech giants are paving the way with new standards in online authentication, and we at NordPass are excited to see their efforts. With third-party integrations allowed on iOS 17 and Android 14, internet users will be able to choose which service provider to trust with passkeys, which in the end, are highly sensitive data items,” says Sorin Manole, a product strategist at NordPass .