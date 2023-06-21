BOOSTER EXPANDS PREMIER FUNDRAISING SOLUTIONS, LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL FUNDRAISING SERVICES FOR SPORTS AND GROUPS IN 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booster , the premier partner for K-12 schools in need of raising critical funds with proven, stress-free fundraising solutions is propelling growth plans with the launch of its new website, which includes high school fundraising offerings for sports and groups for the 2023-2024 school year.

In addition to the successful fundraising solutions offered at the elementary school level, the high school programs will be accompanied by the addition of new product sales and discount cards. Now cemented as the nation’s largest, mission-focused school fundraising company, Booster has set a goal of raising $1.5 billion for schools by 2026 to continue furthering its more than 20 years mission to strengthen schools through fundraising.

“Time and time again, we’ve seen that when schools and their communities partner in fundraising, students ultimately win,” said Stephen Murray, President and COO of Booster. “Our successful fundraisers have helped more than 7,500 schools raise over $600 million to purchase new computers and smart boards, new playgrounds and fitness equipment, new books for upgraded libraries, 3D printers, music and art supplies, create amazing outdoor classrooms and more. These are things that school budgets weren’t able to provide, but fundraising made it possible.”

Research shows that students excel when schools and communities communicate and work together. The National Center for Safe and Supportive Learning Environments says when schools, parents, families and communities team up, students earn higher grades, attend school more regularly, stay in school and are motivated.

School administrators, PTA/PTO leaders, coaches and group leaders can alleviate the stress that often comes with needing to raise critical funds by choosing Booster as their easy, one-stop shop for school fundraising support. Booster collaborates closely with its school partners to understand their unique needs and then works with them to develop and plan a customized set of fundraisers for the school year that helps them achieve their financial goals.

“We’ve been known for our Boosterthon fun run elementary school fundraiser. That’s where we began and those roots are still very strong. However, we know that middle and high schools also have many needs - from new sports equipment to musical instruments to ROTC uniforms, just to name a few,” said Murray. “We believe offering even more schools, more fundraising options to help generate those critical funds will make a difference in the lives of thousands more students and further our mission to strengthen schools.”

The school fundraising company is poised to serve more than 7,500 K-12 schools in 2023-2024 through its active fundraising events such as fun runs, powerful school fundraising technology, high-quality product sales, spirit wear fundraisers, easy online school spirit stores, promotional products and spirit wear, discount cards and more. Most schools partnering with Booster will run one to four of its fundraisers during the year, depending on their financial needs, making the company’s wide variety of offerings key.



School administrators, parents, coaches, band directors and group leaders can learn more about Booster’s fundraising options for elementary, middle and high schools by visiting the new website at choosebooster.com .

About Booster

Booster is the leading school fundraising company in the U.S. As the son of an educator, founder Chris Carneal created Booster in 2002 to help strengthen schools. Since then, Booster has offered ever-expanding fundraising services such as school fun runs, fundraising technology, spirit gear and promotional products, product sales and more to help schools thrive by increasing funds and inspiring students through fitness and character-building experiences. More than 800 team members serve 7,500 K-12 schools nationwide and have helped schools, groups and teams profit more than $600 million.

Based in Georgia, Booster embraces the virtues of gratitude, wisdom, care, courage, grit, and celebration. These virtues guide every aspect of its business, from client care, leader development, product development and technical support, to sales and marketing. Learn more at choosebooster.com.

