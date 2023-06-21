Biomerica Receives Notice of Patent Allowance in China for a Potential Innovative Technology That Includes an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Claim for Predicting Foods That Contain Ingredients That Cause Adverse Reactions in Patients

Patent Claims Describe a Novel System to Predict and Help Prevent Adverse Food Reactions Using Personal Medical Data





IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company leading the way in innovative diagnostic solutions, announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application that covers a development stage information technology (“IT”) system that includes an artificial Intelligence (AI) claim aimed at assisting individuals to protect themselves against potential adverse reactions to specific food ingredients. Among other things, the patent claims focus on systems, algorithms and methods to help patients avoid potentially harmful food items based on their unique medical data.

The patent encompasses a host of IT methods to evaluate, predict, learn and update the potential health risks associated with consuming specific prepared food items, based on a patient's medical data. By deriving a confidence level from the patient's health records including a patient’s elevated immune response to specific food ingredients, including those identified through the Biomerica inFoods® IBS test, or other foods that cause adverse reactions such as gluten intolerance, an IT system could be designed to assess the likelihood of an adverse reaction to a common packaged or prepared food that may contain the food ingredient the patient needs to avoid.

Leveraging two sets of data, the invention formulates a safety level for each food item in each specific patient. Consequently, a system could be designed to enable an application (App) on a phone, iPad or computer to screen packaged or prepared foods to identify if the packaged or prepared food contains an ingredient previously identified as harmful to the patient. The technology could also recommend alternative packaged or prepared foods that do not contain the previously identified harmful food ingredient.

This patented approach could bridge the gap between healthcare and diet, designed to allow individuals with a variety of medical conditions, allergies, illnesses and food intolerances, whose symptoms are caused or exasperated by consumption of specific food ingredients, to have more control and confidence in their dietary choices. The technology described in this patent that has been issued the notice of allowance can contribute significantly to the digital health sector, ushering in a new era of personalized and preventive healthcare through the power of technology.

This patent further strengthens the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio in the area of science, diet and technology. This is the second patent on this technology the company has received, the first was issued in Japan.

"This notice of patent allowance is a step towards a safer, more informed environment where individuals can confidently navigate their dietary choices.” said Zack Irani the CEO of Biomerica. "This recognition from the Chinese Patent Office of the novel and inventive nature of this technology marks a significant step forward in our longer-term ambition of facilitating happier healthier lives globally."

The allowed patent application number in China is 201680054790.9 and can be viewed at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/

About inFoods IBS:

Unlike traditional IBS treatments that rely on medications to mask symptoms, inFoods® IBS is a personalized and natural treatment approach. The inFoods IBS test is based on a patented technology that identifies the specific foods that can trigger IBS symptoms in individual patients. Once the trigger food(s) have been identified, patients who remove these trigger foods from their diets often experience a significant reduction or elimination in their IBS symptoms. A double blinded placebo controlled clinical study (performed at Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc., a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, the University of Michigan, Houston Methodist Hospital, and others), showed the inFoods® IBS treatment diet significantly improved several key IBS symptoms including Abdominal Pain Intensity (API). Symptom improvement in API for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm was similar to, and in some cases better than, the improvement seen from current IBS drugs in the market, but without the drug side effects. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Products and Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/infoods/

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

