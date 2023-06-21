Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing incidence of breast cancer will enhance the need for cancer diagnosis coupled with the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics for rapid testing enhancing the market growth. Increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection and accurate diagnosis is critical for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes. Technological advancements and the availability of molecular diagnostic tools increases the demand for molecular diagnostics used for cancer testing. The technologies (such as NGS and PCR) provide researchers and clinicians with enhanced capabilities to detect genetic mutations, gene expression patterns, and molecular subtypes of breast cancer, which helps in precise diagnosis and treatment selection.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end-user outlook, the diagnostic centers and medical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Hologic Inc., Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation), BD, Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Illumina, among others, are some of the key players in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market.

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/breast-cancer-molecular-diagnostics-market-4030

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

PCR

NGS

In Situ Hybridization

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Screening

Diagnostic and Predictive

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com