Torex Gold Announces Results of Its 2023 Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces the results of its 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually yesterday, June 20, 2023.

The meeting marked the re-appointment of Rick Howes as Chair of the Board as well as the re-election of seven current Directors. Elizabeth Wademan, who has served on the Torex Board for the past seven years, decided not to stand for re-election in order to pursue other endeavours. Results of the meeting are set out below.

Rick Howes, Chair of the Board of Torex, stated:

“I am pleased with the re-election of Directors and look forward to continuing to work with each of them. We have now completed a process that has been ongoing over the past three years to refresh, strengthen, and diversify the competencies and skills of our Board, and I have every confidence that we have the right group of individuals in place to provide the level of governance required to take Torex to the next level.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Elizabeth Wademan, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors after seven years of outstanding service. I want to thank Elizabeth for her longstanding commitment to guide the growth and success of Torex over the years, and on behalf of the Company, I wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.”

ITEM 1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

DIRECTOR VOTE TYPE NUMBER OF VOTES

% OF VOTES

Richard A. Howes For

Withheld 60,593,385

4,418,424 93.20%

6.80% Jody L.M. Kuzenko For

Withheld 64,798,379

213,430 99.67%

0.33% Tony S. Giardini For

Withheld 64,067,023

944,786 98.55%

1.45% Jennifer J. Hooper For

Withheld 63,800,659

1,211,150 98.14%

1.86% Jay C. Kellerman For

Withheld 63,615,811

1,395,998 97.85%

2.15% Rosalie C. Moore For

Withheld 64,798,291

213,518 99.67%

0.33% Rodrigo Sandoval For

Withheld 64,515,409

496,400 99.24%

0.76% Roy S. Slack For

Withheld 64,827,585

184,224 99.72%

0.28%

ITEM 2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % OF VOTES WITHHELD 66,793,698 98.79% 819,111 1.21%

ITEM 3. ‘SAY ON PAY’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES AGAINST 63,715,378 98.01% 1,296,431 1.99%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex’s key strategic objectives are to extend and optimize production from the ELG Mining Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. Jody Kuzenko Dan Rollins President and CEO Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Direct: (647) 725-9982 Direct: (647) 260-1503 jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com dan.rollins@torexgold.com

