NewRegen Experiences Significant Growth in the Health and Wellness Space

ATLANTA, GA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NewRegen (OTC:NREG), a leading comprehensive wellness services company, today announced it is developing two new brick-and-mortar locations in Denver and Houston. This expansion further increases their reach along with the ten affiliate clinics throughout the United States.

In addition, the company announced a significant growth in revenue over the last year. The last Quarterly filing demonstrates a ten-fold growth rate year over year by quarter. April 2022 revenue showed $111,000 while April 2023 showed $1.4 million.

NewRegen proudly offers a wide range of wellness services, including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), IV Therapy, Immunity Support, Longevity Support, Peptide Therapy, Weight Management, Sexual Wellness, Allograph Suspension, Aesthetics, Mental Performance, and Physical Performance & Healing. The medical team delivers a custom treatment plan based on the patient’s health goals.

“We are continuously seeking new ways to grow this company and expand our customer reach,” said Everett Dickson, NewRegen CEO. “As part of our commitment to helping patients look and feel their best, we strive to continue along this path of growth and remain in sync with the evolving patient journey.”

Currently, weight management performs as the company’s biggest service offering. In a recent report, the "The U.S. Medical Weight Loss Market" is expected to see a 10% growth in 2023 over the $8.8 billion realized in 2022 according to MarketResearch. NewRegen’s products target a growing consumer market of 108 million Americans who struggle with obesity leading to conditions such as diabetes, and who qualify for medically supervised weight loss programs. To learn more about current service offerings or to schedule a consultation, visit https://newregen.com.

About NewRegen:

With offices in Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, as well as a network of ten affiliate offices around the country, NewRegen provides adults with innovative and effective treatments to improve quality of life, happiness, and longevity. Their goal is to restore balance and equilibrium within the body so that at the most basic cellular level, your cells can efficiently repair, replace and replicate as they did on day one. NewRegen believes in helping people achieve improved internal and external health, increased vitality, and better sleep. Patients with hormone deficiencies, reduced immunity, excess body weight, sexual dysfunction, chronic pain, and many other health problems receive high-quality care at NewRegen, delivered with compassion and respect. NewRegen is a publicly traded company (OTC:NREG).

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of New regen Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Everett Dickson

8327524489

everett@newregen.com