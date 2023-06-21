Global Oral Care Market is likely to hit US$ 80658.3 Million, rising at 5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oral care market is predicted to be valued at US$ 49,671.2 million in 2023 and US$ 80,658.3 million by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the oral care market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5%.



The oral care market is experiencing numerous exciting trends that present significant opportunities for manufacturers and brands in the industry. A prominent trend is the increasing demand for natural and organic oral care products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients they use in their daily routines and are seeking out natural alternatives that are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic materials.

This trend is driven by a growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with certain chemicals commonly found in conventional oral care products, such as fluoride and triclosan.

An emerging trend in the oral care market is the use of smart technology in oral care devices. Companies are developing innovative toothbrushes and other devices that incorporate Bluetooth connectivity, sensors, and artificial intelligence to provide users with real-time feedback on their brushing habits and oral health. This technology can help consumers improve their oral care routines and prevent oral health issues such as cavities and gum disease.

A growing trend in the oral care market is the growing focus on preventative oral care. Consumers are increasingly interested in taking a proactive approach to their oral health, rather than simply treating problems as they arise. This trend is driving demand for products such as mouthwashes, dental floss, and interdentally brushes, which are designed to help prevent cavities, gum disease, and other oral health issues.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

According to FMI research, the United States accounted for 21.9% of the global market in 2022.

With an 8.2% market share in 2022, Germany has emerged as a prominent participant in the oral care market.

In 2022, China's oral care sector is predicted to have a market share of roughly 6.3%.

The toothpaste segment is expected to dominate the oral care industry with a market share of around 67.8% in 2022.

The convenience stores segment is expected to dominate the oral care market, capturing a market share of nearly 32.5% by 2023.



How Key Players are revolutionizing this market?

The oral care industry has a very competitive environment due to numerous companies that operate globally.

Major Players are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Amway

Dabur

Splat Global UK Ltd.

Kewalraj & Co.

The oral care industry has seen a significant shift in manufacturing techniques over the years. Key players in the industry are revolutionizing the manufacturing process to improve product quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Among the main ways they are doing this is by adopting advanced manufacturing technologies such as automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence. These technologies are being used to streamline the production process, reduce waste and errors, and improve overall quality.

A significant way key players are revolutionizing the manufacturing process is by incorporating sustainable practices. This includes using eco-friendly materials, reducing water and energy consumption, and minimizing waste. Companies are also implementing closed-loop systems that enable the recycling and reuse of materials, reducing their environmental impact.

Recent Developments in this Industry:

In February 2022, Dabur India Ltd, the largest Science-based Ayurveda major in India, has achieved a remarkable feat in its sustainability journey. The company has become a 100% 'Plastic Waste Neutral company' in India, setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in the industry.

Dabur collected, processed, and recycled a whopping 27,000 metric tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste from all corners of India in the 2021-22 financial year, signaling its unwavering commitment to preserving the planet for future generations.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Toothbrush

Manual

Electric

Toothpaste

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Mouthwash

Medicated

Non-Medicated

Dental Floss

Waxed

Unwaxed

Thread

Dental Tape

Denture Care

Cleanser

Adhesive

Paste

Others



By Age Group:

Kids

Adults

Geriatric



By Price Range:

High (US$ 100 - 250)

Medium (US$ 20 - 100)

Low (Below US$ 20)



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyers

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

About the Consumer Product at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

