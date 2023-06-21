Gotransverse Tapped to Handle Billing for B2B Revenue Streams at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, proudly announces the successful implementation of its state-of-the-art cloud-based software revolutionizing billing and revenue recognition at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Gotransverse now processes billing and receivables for an impressive 15 Schiphol revenue streams, representing the majority of the airport’s B2B revenue.



Gotransverse and Royal Schiphol Group (www.schipholgroup.com) have collaborated to transform and consolidate billing and revenue processing from a legacy, on-premises billing software program to the Gotransverse native cloud, SaaS platform. With the completion of the final phase in the implementation process, Gotransverse now handles monetization for B2B airport charges, including airline fees, media advertising, retail promotion, telecommunications, utilities, training, and several other revenue streams. The solution includes data mediation, usage rating, invoice generation, payments, adjustments, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse’s billing solution is integrated with Schiphol’s general ledger system and automatically downloads and processes bank statements.

"The Gotransverse platform helped us to realize a standardized method of billing for the majority of our B2B revenue streams. The mediation of our flight information into several charges per flight is impressively quick and accurate," said Marije Sotthewes, Senior Manager of Finance Operations from Royal Schiphol Group.

"The Royal Schiphol Group project is a real showcase for the power behind our Agile Monetization Platform and its ability to handle truly complex billing at scale," said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse.

"Consolidating the airport's B2B billing and receivables through a single cloud solution is an impressive feat. The amount of billing transactional data generated by Schiphol is staggering," concluded Messer. "Gotransverse continues our commitment to helping Royal Schiphol Group optimize their billing operations and shortening time-to-revenue."

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

About Royal Schiphol

Royal Schiphol Group is an airport company, owner, co-owner and partner in several Dutch and international airports. Our main airport is Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. It is the third largest airport in Europe, measured by the numbers of passengers and cargo. It has more than 2,000 employees who are guided by our 5 core values – to be reliable, efficient, hospitable, inspiring and sustainable. These values help us realize our ambitions to be Europe's Preferred Airport and the most sustainable hub airport in the world.

