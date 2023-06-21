Acetylene Black Market to Worth USD 280.4 Million by 2030 | With a CAGR 6.1%

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acetylene black market size was USD 162.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 185.2 million in 2023 to USD 280.4 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The rise is driven by the expanding automotive sector and increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries. The product exhibits superior properties such as high electrical conductivity, high surface area, and good thermal stability.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Acetylene Black Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Acetylene Black Market Report:

Sun Petrochemicals (India)

UBIQ TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China)

Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg)

Tianjin Yiborui Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Hexing Chemical Industry (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 280.4 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 162.4 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 329 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa acetylene black market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Segments:

Powder Form Segment to Depict Notable Upsurge Impelled by Wide Application

By type, the market is fragmented into granular form and powder form. The powder form segment is anticipated to depict lucrative expansion over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing usage of the product in electronic components and batteries.

Batteries Segment to Lead Impelled by Surging Adoption of EVs

By application, the market for acetylene black is subdivided into adhesives/sealants/coatings, batteries, rubber, greases, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The batteries segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2022 and is expected to surge at an appreciable pace over the estimated period. The expansion is impelled by the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Based on geography, the market for acetylene black is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Registered Decrease in Product Demand Owing to Supply Chain Disruptions

The pandemic had a considerable impact on the market driven by disruptions in supply chains, reduced demand for rubber goods, and the temporary closure of industrial facilities. However, a substantial rise in the demand for electric vehicles boosted industry expansion to some extent.

Report Coverage:

The report gives a comprehensive coverage of the latest trends touted to impel the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. It further provides an analysis of the vital factors boosting industry expansion over the ensuing years. Additional components of the report include an overview of the major initiatives undertaken by leading companies for strengthening the positions of their businesses.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Market Share Driven by Soaring Battery Production

One of the key factors propelling the acetylene black market growth is the rising battery production and the surging adoption of electric vehicles. This can be attributed to the soaring inclination toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

However, the fluctuating availability of raw materials could restrain industry expansion to some extent.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Prominent Region Driven by Rising Focus on Innovation

The Asia Pacific acetylene black market share is expected to expand at an appreciable pace over the estimated period. The rise is driven by the presence of a large manufacturing base in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

The Europe market is slated to depict a notable upsurge throughout the forecast period. The surge is impelled by the escalating focus on sustainability.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Enter into Collaborations to Enable Footprint Expansion

Major market participants are adopting a series of initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise partnerships, collaborations, and the formation of alliances. Besides, companies are also undertaking research activities for the development and rollout of new solutions.

