Viscose Staple Fiber Market to Reach USD 20.16 Bn by 2030 | With a CAGR of 5.4%

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global viscose staple fiber market size was valued at USD 13.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 13.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.16 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Viscose Staple Fiber (VSF) is a type of cellulose fiber that is made by regenerating natural materials, such as wood pulp and cotton linter. These fibers possess a wide range of beneficial properties, such as easy drapeability, softness, and high absorbency, making them an ideal fabric for home textiles, clothes, and other consumer goods. The automotive sector is also using these fibers on a large scale to produce carpets, textile reinforcement in composite parts, interior trim & headliners, and exterior textile parts. These extensive applications are anticipated to boost the viscose staple fiber market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Viscose Staple Fiber Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report:

Grasim Industries Limited. (India)

LENZING Group (Austria)

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd (China)

Sateri Holdings Limited (China)

Kelheim Fibers GmbH (Germany)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 20.16 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 13.91 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 126 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Region

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Segments:

Strong Fibers to Gain Notable Traction for Their Versatility

Based on type, the market is segmented into high wet modulus fiber, strong fiber, modified fiber, and others. The strong fiber segment captured the largest market share in 2022 as fabrics made from these fibers are used in many industrial, medical, and domestic materials and apparels.

Cost-Effectiveness of Woven VSF Fabrics to Boost their Demand

In terms of application, the market is segmented into woven, non-woven, and specialty. The woven segment held the largest viscose staple fiber market share in 2022 as these fabrics are sturdier, cost-effective, and lighter than knitted and non-woven materials.

VSF to Find Robust Use in Textile Apparel Industry with Growing Demand from Fashion Sector

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into textile apparel, healthcare, automotive, and others. The textile apparel segment captured a vast majority of the market share as VSFs are being widely demanded in the fashion industry due to their beneficial properties such as softness, high absorbability, comfort, and affordability.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Slowed Production of Viscose Staple Fibers

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many nations to introduce strict restrictions on the transportation of materials, which forced manufacturing plant owners to shut down their operations. This factor negatively affected the production of VSFs. Moreover, the decreased sales of textile items further reduced the demand for these fibers, which ultimately slowed the market progress during this period.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed market analysis and highlights crucial aspects, such as leading types, applications, companies, end-user industries, and products. It also offers quantitative data regarding value, volume, research methodology for market data, market analysis, and insights into the latest market trends. Apart from the abovementioned factors, the report covers various factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Use of Sustainable Materials in Fashion & Apparel Industry to Boost Market Growth

Viscose staple fibers are highly versatile, making them a popular material in the fashion & apparel industry. Since the usage of sustainable materials is rising in this industry due to the robust consumer preference for eco-friendly clothes, the demand for these fibers is expected to rise significantly. These factors will also help the market grow.

However, environmental issues associated with the production of VSFs may impede the market progress.

Regional Insights:

Rapid Industrialization to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held a major market share in 2022 as the region is witnessing large-scale industrialization. This factor has prompted manufacturers of viscose staple fibers to increase their production capacity in the region to cater to the growing demand for textiles from various industries. This will also boost the regional market’s expansion.

North America also registered a substantial growth rate and may dominate this market in the future as well as the demand for viscose staple fibers is high in the region’s automotive and textile industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Market Players to Expand Business Operations to Gain Competitive Edge

Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Sateri, Lenzing Group, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies operating in the market. These firms are trying to expand their business by signing partnership and acquisition deals. They are also using innovative technologies to reduce wastewater generation and improve production efficiency.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) High Wet Modulus Fiber Strong Fiber Modified Fiber Others By Application (Value) Woven Non-Woven Specialty By End-Use Industry (Value) Textile Apparel Healthcare Automotive Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

December 2022 - The LENZING Group and Renewcell signed a multi-year supply deal to sell 80,000 to 100,000 tons of Renewcell’s 100% recycled textiles to boost the production of brands such as LENZING ECOVERO and TENCEL.

