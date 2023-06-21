Spa Services Market to Reach USD 259.26 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spa services market size was valued at USD 77.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 87.63 billion in 2023 to USD 259.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period. The rise is due to the growing consumer inclination toward LED therapy, novel cryotherapy, sound therapy, and hydrotherapy. An additional factor favoring industry growth is the change in the traditional consumer mindset, which considered spa services a luxury.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Spa Services Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Spa Services Market Report:

Hyatt Hotel Corporation (U.S.)

Four Seasons Hotel Limited (Canada)

Marriot International, Inc. (U.S.)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (U.S.)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (U.S.)

Siam Wellness Group (Thailand)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. (U.K.)

Massage Envy (U.S.)

Kempinski Hotels S.A. (Switzerland)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 16.76% 2030 Value Projection USD 259.26 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 77.85 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 125 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Facility Type

By Service

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Spa Services Market Growth Drivers Wellness Tourism Trend to Bode Well for Market Growth Growing Popularity among Teenagers and Baby Boomers to Foster Product Demand

Segments:

Day Segment to Register Notable Traction Driven by Affordability and Easy Access

Based on facility type, the market is subdivided into resort/hotel, day, medical, and others. The day segment is estimated to record commendable expansion throughout the forecast period. The growth is propelled by the rising affordability of facilities as the package does not constitute food and staying charges.

Massage Segment to Depict Appreciable Surge Propelled by Traditional Usage

By service, the market is categorized into massage, beauty/grooming, physical fitness, and others (hydrotherapy, diet, and others). The massage segment is slated to depict appreciable growth over the study period. The surge is driven by the escalating trend of beautification and an increasing demand for pedicure, manicure, facials, and other services.

Women Segment to Lead Considering Surging Popularity of Spa Services among them

By end-user, the market is categorized into women and men. The women segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market over the estimated period. The expansion is on account of the growing popularity of the product among women.

Based on geography, the market is classified into five regions, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major factors propelling the global market landscape over the forthcoming years. It further gives an insight into the pivotal initiatives undertaken by major industry participants for strengthening their market positions. Additional aspects include the key trends favoring market expansion throughout the estimated period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Ink Partnership Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Leading industry participants are focused on adopting an array of strategic deals for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances. Additional steps comprise an escalation in research activities.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Escalate Owing to Rising Inclination toward Wellness Tourism

One of the prominent factors propelling the spa services market growth comprises an escalation in lifestyle-associated concerns. Additional aspect driving industry expansion is the surging awareness regarding mind and body wellness.

However, the market growth could be hampered by the enforcement of stringent regulations by governing authorities.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Depict Lucrative Growth Propelled by Rising Disposable Income

The Europe spa services market share is estimated to depict substantial expansion over the study period. The surge is impelled by the soaring disposable income in the region.

The North American market is expected to record appreciable growth throughout the projected period. The rise is due to the escalating demand for beauty treatments and full body massages.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Spa Services Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Spa Services Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Facility Type (Value) Day Hotel/Resort Medical Others By Service (Value) Massage Beauty/Grooming Physical Fitness Others By End-user (Value) Men Women By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

February 2021 – Pool Troopers entered into a partnership agreement with Aloha Pool and Spa Service Inc. The deal was aimed at its expansion in the Naples and Fort Myers areas.

