NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Report Projects $598 Billion Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Markets, 13th Edition (SMLM13) report forecasts over 32,500 missions to be ordered and to launch over the next decade, generating $598 billion in revenues between 2022-2032. Revenues are expected to be propelled by higher-mass Crew and Cargo missions to LEO orbit and to the Moon, as part of NASA’s Project Artemis.



“It’s a virtuous cycle,” says report lead and Principal Analyst Dallas Kasaboski. “Constellations are in high demand for ‘always-on’, global, responsive connectivity. As a result, manufacturing has increased in scale, thanks to standardization, and launch has grown more competitive.” With next-generation launch vehicles such as SpaceX’s Starship, ULA’s Vulcan Centaur, and Arianespace’s Ariane-6 expected to come online soon, spaceports will be busy to meeting the high demand.

“With ease of access comes an expanded opportunity,” adds report co-author & Senior Analyst Hussain Bokhari. “In-orbit services, the lunar economy, and commercial space stations are all growing in demand, bolstered both by access and competition.”

Technology developments to expand services in orbit, such as manufacturing, last-mile delivery, and life extension will add mission design flexibility. Additionally, ambitious programs to return to the Moon, and develop post-ISS space stations are gaining ground with Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Voyager Space, Boeing, and others receiving investment.

Satellite manufacturing and launch is a growing and expanding opportunity, driven by high demand, increasing competition, and innovation in all sectors. While supply chain shortages, rocket delays and failures, and funding challenges remain, these obstacles are overtaken by a global demand for space infrastructure that will become a key component of global networks and national strategies in the coming decade.

About the Report

NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Markets, 13th Edition report forecasts the number of missions ordered, launched, and their associated revenues across 8 verticals, 5 regions, 6 mass classes, by orbit, and customer type. The report leverages research across a variety of infrastructure & applications analysis, balancing supply and demand trends. From a ‘state-of-the-market’ perspective, down to the most granular look at constellations, missions, and customers, the report provides the full spectrum of space infrastructure development & activity.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

