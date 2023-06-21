ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth USD 2403.72 Million by 2030 at 12.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADME Toxicology Testing Market Overview:



According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ADME Toxicology Testing Market Information by Method, Technology, Application, End-User- Forecast Till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 2,403.72 Million by 2030 at 12.10% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The ADME Toxicology Screening System is an integrated workstation that describes the properties of pharmacological molecules in terms of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. The system is equipped with sample testing software that is highly integrated. The system has fully integrated software for testing samples. In addition, it conducts reliable toxicity assessments in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Competitive Outlooks:

The major market players are:

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Cellartis AB

Cyprotex PLC.

Life Technologies Corporation

Optivia Biotechnology, Inc.

Accelrys, Inc.

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Cyprotex PLC

MultiCASE, Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2,403.72 Million CAGR 12.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Method, Technology, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing concerns over the use of animals in clinical trials, have aided the expansion of the toxicology testing industry Rising application of ADME toxicology testing by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies





ADME Toxicology Testing Market Trends

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for ADME toxicology testing from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as rising ethical concerns about the necessity of animal participation in clinical trials, have all contributed to the development of the toxicology testing sector. The market is being propelled by rising demand for various illness treatments and enhanced pharmaceutical R&D. The pharmaceutical industry has profited from the decrease in drug discovery time, cost, and test problems brought on by rising technological innovations and early identification of toxicology in R&D. Market growth is also anticipated to be fueled by expanding healthcare awareness and higher government and private sector investments in the healthcare sector.

In silico techniques, which rely on computer-based testing methods to produce speedier results, are one example of a technologically sophisticated approach that is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Due to the increasing demand for innovative treatments, nearly all areas of technology are expected to be fruitful in the next years. The analysis of the cleaned and filtered data is the most crucial stage and must be carried out precisely to achieve the desired outcomes. Software and chemical libraries have recently emerged to aid in the development of best practices and the reporting of outcomes. However, several of these approaches call for specialized knowledge and software designed to handle and store vast amounts of information. More and more pharmacological compounds are failing in the late stages of clinical trials, wasting resources spent on finding and developing these drugs. As a result, companies are spending more money to create cutting-edge toxicity testing technologies, which should grow the industry during the next decade.

Market Restraints:

However, extensive government rules and regulations concerning ADME toxicity testing are a major hindrance to business growth. There are a number of factors that will slow the market's expansion, including the high cost of research, the fact that choosing the right techniques has both direct and indirect expenses, and a general lack of familiarity with the underlying scientific ideas.

COVID-19 Analysis:

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there is a danger that hospitals will run out of essential supplies. Raw material supply for toxicological technologies were significantly impacted by COVID-19, in addition to transit delays imposed by travel restrictions. Increased testing and study urgency has led to a rise in the demand for toxicological technologies like as diagnostic tests and polymerase chain reaction. In the event of an outbreak, the FDA has authorized the use of many different diagnostic kits, including PCR testing panels and medicines, for the purpose of testing for and diagnosing COVID-19. In addition, the rising demand for ADME toxicity testing is fueling the market because of the prevalence of COVID-19 and the lack of an effective vaccination and treatment.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Segmentation:

by Method:

Cellular Assay segment is poised to record substantial growth over the review period.

by Technology:

High Throughput segment is expected to rise at a notable CAGR over forecast period.

by Application:

Systemic Toxicity segment is slated to acquire a significant market value over the review period.

by End-Users:

Hospitals and clinics is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Regional Analysis:

The growth in North America is largely attributed to factors like an increase in research funding, growing awareness on the benefits of ADME toxicology testing for commercial industries, and high adoption of toxicology testing in research, all of which point to the Americas as having dominated the global ADME toxicology testing market. Market expansion in this area can largely be attributed to the aforementioned causes.

Due to the widespread use of toxicological testing in academia, Europe ranked as the world's second largest market for ADME toxicology testing. The rise in research spending contributed to the expansion of the market as well.

It was expected that the need for ADME toxicity testing would increase the most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific area. Improve the quality of diagnostic tests by increased efforts put toward new device development and the use of cutting-edge technologies. New diagnostic instruments and the use of more advanced technologies have contributed to an increase in the quality of diagnostic tests that can be ordered by patients. The economies of China and Japan are major factors in the expansion of global markets.

Due to low health spending and economic diversity, nations in the Middle East and Africa have the smallest share of the global ADME toxicity testing market. However, expanding toxicology care programs in the Middle East are projected to spur market expansion in the coming years.

