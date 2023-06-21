Zendrive Partners with Autio to Help its Users Save on Auto Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendrive announced its partnership with Autio , a location-based audio entertainment app that delivers travelers compelling stories about the places they're driving through.

Zendrive is powering Autio Drive & Save, giving their users a chance to save on their auto insurance with safer driving behavior. That’s all while drivers hear short stories about surrounding history, culture, nature, and more narrated by professional narrators, including Kevin Costner, a Co-Founder of the company. Users can access the driving program using the Autio app.

When Autio’s users opt into Autio Drive & Save, Zendrive's proprietary Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) technology quickly and seamlessly analyzes users' driving behavior without requiring user intervention. During this trial period, users get direct feedback on how they’re driving (i.e., whether they're checking their phones or speeding frequently) to help them drive safer and boost their chances of earning a personalized, discounted auto insurance policy.

Upon completing the test drive, Autio customers that meet the qualification criteria immediately qualify for an exclusive discount from Zendrive’s top-tier auto insurers partners. They’ll also get access to a free 1-year subscription to Autio.

“We’re excited to join forces with Autio, an innovative and unique app that keeps drivers entertained with fascinating stories, while Zendrive helps them stay safe and pay less for auto insurance,” says Dennis Ellis, President of Zendrive. “With Autio by our side, we’re on track to significantly enhance the overall driver experience in the US.”

Autio offers over 10,000 stories across the entire United States and uses GPS to serve up stories based on your geographic location. The audio vignettes, two to four minutes in length, tell the history around you, painting a multi-dimensional picture that you’re unlikely to get from a history book or visitor’s guide.

“Our mission at Autio is to deliver unique and entertaining stories for travelers, no matter where they are. With that, we always want to ensure that drivers are safe while enjoying and learning about their surroundings,” said Woody Sears, Co-Founder and CEO of Autio. ”Zendrive will help encourage safe driving with great rewards. We’re looking forward to the reaction from our users but know this will only add to their experience.

Since launching its IQL solution, Zendrive has reached over 4 million drivers through the network. The partnership between Autio and Zendrive aligns with Zendrive’s mission to continue to expand IQL to millions of drivers through leading US consumer apps. For Autio, partnering with Zendrive means furthering its mission to make road trips even better – in this case, by helping drivers get fairer and better-priced insurance for their safe driving.

About Zendrive

Zendrive's mission is to make roads safer through data and analytics. Its award-winning Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) platform — powered by 200 billion miles of data gathered from 100s of millions of drivers across the globe — helps insurers understand and mitigate mobility risk, reducing the likelihood of collisions by 49%. The platform also helps insurers find and acquire preferred risk drivers through Zendrive's vast publisher network with access to hundreds of millions of users. With an engaging test drive experience, participating consumer applications deliver savings to their customers while also diversifying revenue streams. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and was recently included in the global Insurtech 100 list of most innovative companies.

About Autio

Autio is a mobile audio entertainment app for travel that uses geolocation technology to automatically play stories of landmarks, cities & towns nearby. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with a mission to deliver a compelling story at the right time, wherever you may be; the app features 10,000+ stories spanning the United States. Many of these stories are narrated by some of your favorite voices like Kevin Costner, John Lithgow & Phil Jackson. Autio launched to the public in 2020 & has been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, NBC, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure & Goop. The app is often ranked in the top 5 highest grossing apps for travel in the Apple App Store & won the Webby for Best Travel App. In addition, it has twice been featured as App of the Day by Apple. For a free trial, download Autio on the App Store for iPhone. Visit Autio.com to learn more.