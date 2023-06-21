Galaxy Gaming Secures Distribution Rights for EZ Baccarat®

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), announced today that they have reached an agreement with The Talisman Group LLC, creators of the EZ Baccarat® table game, for the exclusive distribution rights for EZ Baccarat, in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom beginning on September 9, 2023. Galaxy also will become the exclusive distributor globally for online gaming on that date.



EZ Baccarat is the world's leading no-commission baccarat game, with over 830 table games installed in over 140 casinos worldwide. EZ Baccarat was co-created by Robin Powell and Francisco “TJ” Tejeda of Talisman Group.

“This agreement is another example of our commitment to delivering the best table game content to everyone, everywhere,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “EZ Baccarat is the world’s leading baccarat brand and we’re thrilled that it will become part of our robust catalogue of games and side bets. To every casino currently offering EZ Baccarat, we commit to a seamless transition and look forward to supporting you with our best-in-class service.”

“We very pleased to have an agreement with Galaxy Gaming as our next distributor and look forward to working closely with them in the future,” said Robin Powell, Principal at Talisman Group.

Galaxy shared that any operators with questions about the transition may reach out to ezbaccarat@galaxygaming.com for a prompt response.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry.

About EZ Baccarat

EZ Baccarat® is the leading baccarat brand in the world with 830 tables in 140 casinos. EZ Baccarat® is played the same way as traditional baccarat. EZ Baccarat eliminates the 5% commission after every winning Bank hand without modifying any of the existing drawing rules of the standard game. Instead of taking a commission when the Bank wins with a total of 7 consisting of 3 cards – the Bank hand is a “push” or “barred.” The Player hand and Tie bets lose, as normal. The EZ Baccarat methodology and side bets were co-created by Robin Powell and TJ Tejeda of Talisman Group.

