vFunction Application Modernization at HPE Discover 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the application modernization platform, announced today that the company is presenting and exhibiting at HPE Discover , the edge-to-cloud conference hosted by Hewlett Packard Enterprise. vFunction will be demonstrating how to transform complex monolithic, Java and .NET applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and allowing organizations to realize the benefits of the cloud. The event is taking place in Las Vegas from June 20 to 22, 2023.

As an HPE technology partner , vFunction enables developers and architects to intelligently and automatically transform complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction application modernization delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud-native modernization.

vFunction is also a member of the Hewlett Packard Pathfinder program, which identifies and invests in category-leading startup companies. In addition to exhibiting, vFunction CTO and co-Founder Amir Rapson will present in the following live sessions:

Hewlett Packard Pathfinder: Ice Cream Social

This is a mixer that will allow all HPE portfolio companies to have 5-minute talks with different audience groups. vFunction will talk about who we are, what we do, and why it’s important.

Wednesday, June 21, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Pathfinder Theater

Hewlett Packard Pathfinder: New Technology for New Problems

Wednesday, June 21, 5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Theater 1

It was unimaginable 30 years ago that phones would be used to order car rides and check bank accounts. The benefits offered by technology are undeniable, but sometimes the solutions technology creates bring a set of new, unexpected problems. Learn how Hewlett Packard Pathfinder companies are using innovative technology to solve new problems.

On Tuesday, Amir Rapson led a talk on “Building a Continuous Modernization Factory for your Applications on HPE Greenlake.” Software leaders must create a continuous modernization culture to drive innovation and optimize cost for Java and .NET applications on the Private Cloud Enterprise. Teams must manage technical debt, develop a modernization strategy, and continuously modernize their apps to avoid architectural drift that can lead to business catastrophes. This talk focused on how to find and fix architectural anomalies, monitor the architectural health of your apps, and modernize your apps before it’s too late.

To learn more, visit vFunction’s booth #316 at HPE Discover 2023 or email info@vfunction.com to schedule a meeting with executives on-site. Booth hours for the final two days of the conference are Wednesday, June 21 (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.), and Thursday, June 22 (8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).

About vFunction

vFunction is an AI-driven platform for architects and developers that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

