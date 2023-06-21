Omsom’s New Line of Saucy Noodles Launches in Whole Foods Market Nationwide

New York, New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omsom, the proud and loud Asian food brand known for delivering real-deal Asian flavors to kitchens across the country, is bringing their second-ever product line, Saucy Noodles, to Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. All four flavors hit nearly 500 doors this month. Following their direct-to-consumer launch in May, Omsom’s Saucy Noodles have been praised by Food & Wine as ‘the best instant noodles’, CNN Underscored told readers they will “soon become obsessed,” The Kitchn declared them as ‘so satisfying to slurp’, and more. Their category-leading, premium offering has raised the bar on the quick-prep noodles category with both quality and taste, with a combination of air-dried, knife-shaved noodles and luxurious sauces that bring bold, undiluted Asian flavors to life in just four minutes. Omsom first debuted its Cooking Sauces exclusively with Whole Foods Market in August 2022, and this product expansion furthers their goal of showing up proudly and loudly, expanding their shelf presence and market share.

“Launching Saucy Noodles on Whole Foods Market shelves across the country is a pivotal opportunity,” said Vanessa Pham, CEO and co-founder of Omsom. “We’re excited to continue investing into Whole Foods — they were our first nationwide retail partner for our sauces last summer; customers have loved being able to purchase everything they need to cook an Asian meal in one shopping trip. Our Saucy Noodles now offer an even more convenient, real-deal Asian meal option for them to add to their baskets. The American palate is changing in front of our eyes, and it’s such a joy to continue driving that forward in new ways!”

Omsom’s proven track record of success with their Cooking Sauces has continued with the launch of its Saucy Noodles line on its direct-to-consumer platform, attracting a 1,300+ pre-launch waitlist and within the first two weeks of launch, selling tens of thousands of Saucy Noodles boxes across all 50 states. This sister-led food brand became an instant cult favorite, growing their quarterly revenue by 500% and selling out 15x+ times since launching in 2020.

All four of Omsom’s Saucy Noodles SKUs – Garlic Black Pepper, Chili Sesame, Soy Garlic, and Coconut Lemongrass Curry – will be available for purchase in all Whole Foods Market locations across the country (SRP: $4.99).

Soy Garlic - Created in collaboration with Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life, Omsom’s Soy Garlic Saucy Noodles are vegan, savory, and herbaceous, inspired by sizzling oil noodles. Featuring soy and garlic as star key ingredients, these noodles culminate in a deeply aromatic and umami flavor.

- Created in collaboration with Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life, Omsom’s Soy Garlic Saucy Noodles are vegan, savory, and herbaceous, inspired by sizzling oil noodles. Featuring soy and garlic as star key ingredients, these noodles culminate in a deeply aromatic and umami flavor. Coconut Lemongrass Curry - A nod to the beloved khao soi, Omsom’s Coconut Lemongrass Curry Saucy Noodles are aromatic and creamy. This bright, luscious flavor profile was brought to life in collaboration with Chef Chaht Suansilphong of Fish Cheeks, who is the Tastemaker behind one of Omsom’s first and best-selling sauces, Thai Larb.

- A nod to the beloved khao soi, Omsom’s Coconut Lemongrass Curry Saucy Noodles are aromatic and creamy. This bright, luscious flavor profile was brought to life in collaboration with Chef Chaht Suansilphong of Fish Cheeks, who is the Tastemaker behind one of Omsom’s first and best-selling sauces, Thai Larb. Garlic Black Pepper - Omsom’s Garlic Black Pepper Saucy Noodles are a riff on Vietnamese-American garlic butter noodles (a staple for Kim and Vanessa growing up). Rich and bold, this flavor has a distinct umami twist thanks to the addition of fish sauce. Omsom worked with Chef Helen Nguyen of Saigon Social to bring this garlicky flavor to market.

- Omsom’s Garlic Black Pepper Saucy Noodles are a riff on Vietnamese-American garlic butter noodles (a staple for Kim and Vanessa growing up). Rich and bold, this flavor has a distinct umami twist thanks to the addition of fish sauce. Omsom worked with Chef Helen Nguyen of Saigon Social to bring this garlicky flavor to market. Chili Sesame - Created in collaboration with Food & Wine’s Best New Chef '21 Chef Lucas Sin, Omsom’s Chili Sesame Saucy Noodles are vegan, tangy, and nutty. Inspired by dan dan noodles, these noodles feature aromatic sesame paste with a kiss of heat.

With Omsom’s intentional product expansion informed by rigorous R&D and subsequent retail distribution, first-generation Vietnamese sisters and co-founders, Vanessa and Kim Pham, continue to trailblaze within the food industry with equal parts diligence and vigor.

ABOUT OMSOM: Omsom is a proud, loud Asian food brand founded by first-generation Vietnamese sisters and co-founders, Vanessa and Kim Pham, committed to celebrating the Asian flavors and stories too often diluted in the mainstream grocery store. Featured in the New York Times, Vogue, and Food & Wine, Omsom is beloved for partnering with iconic Asian chefs to craft two damn delicious product lines— Omsom Cooking Sauces and Saucy Noodles— that bring restaurant-quality Asian flavors into any home kitchen. In May 2020, Omsom was born with the launch of their rip-and-pour sauce packets that combine all the specialty seasonings, aromatics, citruses, and oils needed to cook beloved Asian dishes in under 15 minutes. Three years in, Omsom furthers its footprint with the debut of Saucy Noodles as a luxe, convenient meal solution cooked in as little as four minutes.

Omsom’s thought-leadership and partnership strategy brings its mission of highlighting the multitudes of Asian culture to the masses. The brand has released collaboration products with household names like Disney in celebration of Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney's first Southeast Asian princess); Pepper Teigen to destigmatize MSG (monosodium glutamate) and debunk the harmful stereotypes associated with the ingredient; Instant Pot to help make Asian flavors even more accessible through an appliance that holds a place in ⅓ of American homes; and Chopt to showcase versatility in a grab & go format. Omsom was cited as a source for Whole30 on the decision to reverse their stance on MSG, is a recipient of The Kitchn’s 2021 and 2022 Kitchen Essentials Grocery award, recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies Award in the category of businesses with fewer than 10 employees, and NOSH’s “Best Emerging Brand in 2022” plus Best of 2020 awards for both “Best New Product'' and “Best Packaging Design.” Omsom has been named "one of the best cooking products we've ever tested" by CNN and is lauded by publications like The New York Times, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, and Food & Wine, among many others.

