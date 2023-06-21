With widespread digital adoption, new TELUS Business Study finds enhanced cloud security remains a priority for IT leaders

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Business released The TELUS Canadian Cloud Security Study , looking at the key impacts and meaningful data that can help businesses inform their cloud adoption strategies today and into the future. With over 50 percent of Canadian businesses data stored in the cloud, and organizations increasingly expanding their cloud footprints, the need for security has never been greater. The new study identifies several common security gaps that are a priority for leaders, while highlighting the processes and tools organizations are using to effectively defend themselves and the things that matter most.



“With strong adoption, organizations are adjusting to a more digital world while remaining cautious about putting highly sensitive data outside of their environment and into the cloud,” said Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer, TELUS. “Businesses want to feel secure at all times and by learning and adapting processes and training, they can help protect their data from human error, misconfigurations and known vulnerabilities that could create risk.”

In fall of 2022, TELUS Business in partnership with IDC Canada commissioned a survey of 511 Canadian cybersecurity decision makers across a wide variety of industries and business sizes to gain insight into their attitudes and the challenges, processes and tools used with respect to securing cloud environments. To best support cloud expansion, the study was created to share information on cloud adoption strategies, identify security gaps and defense mechanisms - as well as the best steps for building more secure processes.

Key themes and data expressed by respondents show:

Organizations have overwhelmingly adopted a multi-cloud strategy , leveraging more than eight different cloud service providers (CSPs) on average.

, leveraging more than eight different cloud service providers (CSPs) on average. 89% of organizations indicate that the cloud hasn’t met one or more of their expectations post migration, with cloud security being the leading factor.

post migration, with cloud security being the leading factor. 98% agree that securing the cloud is more challenging than on-premises , with 99% that admit they would spend more time on at least one aspect of security, if adopting the cloud all over again.

, with 99% that admit they would spend more time on at least one aspect of security, if adopting the cloud all over again. The average organization’s cloud environment is attacked more than 100 times per month and 89% experienced cloud security incidents.

and 89% experienced cloud security incidents. 96% of organizations indicated they reference their CSPs shared responsibility framework when deploying workloads in the cloud, but over half admitted they only do so sometimes



“These insights demonstrate the undeniable importance of having the right controls and solutions in place to detect, block and address incidents before lasting damage can happen”, said Heather Tulk, Senior Vice-president and President, Commercial and Public Sector, TELUS Business. “Our customers are our biggest priority. By sharing this expertise and knowledge we want to empower IT leaders to overcome the challenges they face with securely operating in the cloud and support their journey in achieving the digital vision for their business.”

Although there is no one size fits all solution for cloud security, the best protections are informed and proactive. As a cybersecurity leader for over 20 years, TELUS Business is well positioned to offer a unique perspective on the security threats and trends businesses face today and provide solutions they need to thrive in a digital world.

The full Canadian Cloud Security Study can be found here .

