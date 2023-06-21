The Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association Names DMI Partners a 2023 Benjamin Franklin Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, has been awarded the 2023 Benjamin Franklin Award for Digital Email Campaign by the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association (PhillyDMA). DMi Partners (DMi) was honored for its innovative email campaign ‘Straight from the Block: How Sargento’s and DMi Partners Turned Affinity into Effectively Customized Engagement’ for client Sargento .



Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends.

For its email campaigns, DMi helped Sargento recognize a few challenges that covered engagement, personalization, and messaging. Through DMi’s work with Sargento, the agency put forward a few strategies including the use of personalized messaging follow-ups featuring specific Sargento products as well as to update subscribers for ongoing segmentation across future sends based on their preferences.

Through DMi’s work with Sargento, the agency helped the brand more effectively engage and nurture its growing base of new users. Upon working with Sargento, DMi produced immediate results including a 42% open rate and a 3.1% click rate. Other key performance metrics from the email campaign included:

114,000 unique opens;

80,000 new engaged subscribers added to the database;

2.2x industry average open rate;

1.5x industry average click rate.

“This has been an incredible year for DMi Partners, and it’s incredibly humbling and rewarding to be recognized by the prestigious Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association with a 2023 Benjamin Franklin Award,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “We constantly strive to produce the best possible campaigns for our clients and lift them up to unprecedented heights of success, and we’re so proud of the results we’ve seen with Sargento.”

DMi has enjoyed a successful 2023, with this latest award coming on the heels of two 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards from the Web Marketing Association, inclusion in Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s list of 2023 Top Workplaces , and a Gallup 2023 Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) .

Information on The Bennys

Each Spring, the PhillyDMA hosts the Benjamin Franklin Awards, affectionately called “The Bennys,” as a long-standing tradition that honors excellence in direct marketing across all disciplines. The Benny Awards invites corporate marketing, designers, copywriters, agencies, service organizations, and advertisers throughout the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond to submit their campaigns and results to be considered for awards. Winning a Benny Award demonstrates prestige and excellence in the direct marketing space and beyond.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .

