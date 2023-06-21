TruEra Named “Best AI Quality Management Solution” in 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra , which provides the first suite of AI Observability solutions for model monitoring, testing, and debugging, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best AI Quality Management Solution” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.



TruEra provides ML monitoring, testing, and debugging solutions that help companies quickly build and maintain high quality machine learning models. TruEra helps ensure that these models perform, are explainable, deliver real business results, and avoid risks like bias or drift. TruEra has a growing roster of customers around the world, including major banks, insurers, publishers, retailers, and technology companies.

“AI Observability is key to successful data science and MLOps initiatives, as well as to achieving a real return on AI investments,” said Will Uppington, Co-founder and CEO of TruEra. “Enterprises that invest in AI Quality management from the start will be able to deploy more models, faster, and reap the benefits of AI faster and more deeply than competitors. We are honored to have received this recognition from AI Breakthrough.”

TruEra is unique in that it drives high model quality throughout the model lifecycle with in-depth analyses of model quality including accuracy, generalization, conceptual soundness, stability, reliability and fairness. Its pinpoint root cause analysis capabilities help MLOps and data science professionals monitor and identify emerging issues in production models, find their exact cause, and quickly debug them. By helping to develop and sustain high-performing models, TruEra ensures that AI projects deliver real business value.

“AI models are being built and deployed today without systematic testing, review and monitoring. TruEra’s AI Observability software provides intelligent and actionable insights throughout the model lifecycle. That makes them our pick for 2023’s ‘Best AI Quality Management Solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “When models are deployed, teams lack the visibility to detect and debug model degradation, making it difficult to maintain model quality and trust. TruEra ensures AI models are high quality and trustworthy, driving faster and more accurate AI results.”



The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

About TruEra

TruEra helps companies to build and maintain better ML models, faster. TruEra provides the first suite of AI Observability solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps drive more effective AI performance. TruEra is easy to deploy and works with all major ML development and serving solutions. To learn more, visit truera.com .

