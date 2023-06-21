COATES INTERNATIONAL, LTD. AND ADVANCED HYDROGEN POWER, LTD. ARE PLANNING TO MERGE OR CIL HAVE BECOME THE 100% OWNER OF AHPL.

Wall Township, NJ, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Township, NJ, June 21, 2023 (Globe Newswire) – Coates International, Ltd. and Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. are doing a private placement offering (to accredited investors only). Under section 4(A)(2), formerly section 4(2) and rule 506 of regulation D, promulgated under the securities act of 1933, as stock, par value $100 per share (the “securities” or “shares”) for the purchase price of $100 per share. The minimum individual investment is $50,000.00, although the company reserves the right to accept subscriptions for lessor amounts. This offering will terminate on the earlier of (a) date of the companies in their sole discretion, elects to terminate, (b) the date upon which all shares have been sold subject to an increase to the size of the offering, or (c) December 31, 2023, unless extended by the companies for up to an additional 90 days (the “offering period”). The companies also reserve the right to increase the size of the offering. The companies have large signed orders amounting to $7,125,000.00 for their Hydrogen (H2) products and have two license commitments, one for $100,000,000.00 USD and the other for $25,000,000.00 USD. These are manufacturing licenses in different countries and territories.

Interested investors or groups may contact the company for further information or to make arrangements to visit the headquarters call 732-449-7717 or email info@coatesengine.com .

