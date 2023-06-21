DSG Global subsidiary Vantage-Tag Systems signs industry veteran Kevin Boocock as Vice President Golf Car Operations as new products enter the market.

SURREY, BC Canada., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global [OTCQB:DSGT], is pleased to announce that industry veteran Kevin Boocock has joined the company as Vice President Golf Car Operations effective July 3, 2023.



“I am just thrilled that an executive with Kevin’s pedigree shares our vision for the golf industry and agreed to join our team of industry professionals.” said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We searched long and hard for an individual with the right mix of experience, vision, energy, and was a good cultural fit with our organization. Kevin checks all those boxes. We have many exciting products coming to market in Q4 including the SR-1 single rider that was the hit of the PGA Show in January, and Kevin has the experience to guide the company in that multi-faceted process.” continued Silzer.

Mr. Boocock brings a wealth of experience in the golf car/Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) industry to Vantage-Tag Systems, having served in multiple leadership positions in Fleet Sales, Consumer Vehicles, Dealer and Distribution Management, as well as Parts, Accessories and Customer Care areas with E-Z-GO and Textron Specialized Vehicles.

In his role of Vice President Golf Car Operations Mr. Boocock will oversee all aspects of the Vantage suite of fleet and consumer cart products including service, and parts support. Immediate concentration will be on growing a robust dealer/distributor network both domestically and internationally.

“I am really excited to be on the ground floor of this opportunity.” said Mr. Boocock. “Vantage-Tag Systems has established itself as a premier provider of GPS Fleet Management Systems with over 400 installations worldwide. It is a natural progression to produce a lineup of carts that are disruptive in terms of features and value such as the Vantage Pro Lithium and V-Club. Add to that the Shelby suite of performance consumer carts, and you have solutions for the entire golf cart market.” continued Mr. Boocock. “There is a great team in place, and we have some truly exciting products in the pipeline for course operators and consumers, not the least of which is the SR-1 single rider LSV coming in November this year – that is a game changer. The industry is transforming rapidly, and Vantage-Tag will be leading the charge. I wanted to be part of it.” he added.

Mr. Boocock resides in Florida with his wife Jennifer, two children, and 4 Grandchildren where he enjoys golf and loves the outdoors particularly fishing.

Dealers interested in learning more about the Vantage-Tag suite of fleet (Pro & V-Club) and consumer carts (Shelby & SR-1) should contact:

Kevin Boocock – VP Golf Car Operations

1-239-851-5630

Kevin@vantage-tag.com

About – Vantage Tag

Our products are trusted by hundreds of golf operators around the world to manage their critical fleet assets with industry-leading GPS Fleet Management technology. Under the Vantage brand, we are the people behind many of the innovations that operators rely on and golfers expect.

We are expanding our 25 years of fleet management experience by introducing our own line of carts under the recognized Vantage brand. Integrated with our renowned GPS Fleet Management System the Vantage V-Club/Pro carts are a combination of advanced hardware/software creating the most complete and best value Cart/Management solution on the market.

As the Vantage Tag solution line-up evolves, we are adding complementary products to the portfolio for consumer and commercial purchase. The most recent of which is the opportunity to market the legendary Shelby Golf Carts to the North American golf community market such as the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia, where low speed electric vehicles are the primary mode of transportation and a status symbol. In January 2023, the industry got its first look at a true revolution in personal transport vehicles (PTV’s) with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.

