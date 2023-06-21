Telecommunications Industry Artificial Intelligence Applications and Challenges Research Report 2023: AI has a Role to Play in Every Facet of the Industry

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Applications and Challenges - Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Telecommunications Industry: Applications and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most disruptive technologies of this decade and has the potential to transform every aspect of our society, including vertical industries.

Telecom operators are transforming themselves into AI companies, starting with the automation of their network operations. On the other hand, the emergence of numerous generative AI tools has led to a significant increase in adoption, impacting various aspects of the telecom sector.

This report focuses on several key questions:

What are the different concepts of AI, including machine learning, deep learning and generative AI?

What are the main components of AI, and what is the AI value chain?

How do telecom operators position themselves in the AI value chain?

What are the main AI applications in the telecom sector?

Finally, what are the challenges that operators face when adopting AI?

Companies Mentioned

Bell

BT Group

China Telecom

KT Corp

SK Telekom

Verizon

Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Overview of AI technologies

2.1. Definition of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning

2.2. Key AI-based technologies and applications

2.3. Artificial intelligence value chain

3. Key AI-based applications in the telecommunications industry

3.1. Main categories of AI applications in telecoms

3.2. The role of AI in network cycle management

3.3. The role of AI in fibre networks

3.4. The role of AI in the mobile network

3.5. The role of AI in network automation

3.6. The role of AI in fraud prevention

3.7. The role of AI in saving energy

3.8. The role of AI in the customer experience

3.9. The role of AI in sales and personalised marketing

3.10. AI in enterprise solution - Vertical industries

3.11. The adoption of generative AI tools in the telecommunications sector

4. The challenges of AI adoption

4.1. Challenges for AI adoption in the telecoms sector

4.2. Regulatory compliance

4.3. Ethical considerations

