Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Projected to Reach USD 14.95 billion, at a 18.72% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Information by Technology, Application, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Could thrive at a rate of 18.72% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 14.95 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Synopsis

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates refer to the wireless delivery of software updates and data to vehicles. This technology allows automotive manufacturers to remotely update and upgrade various aspects of a vehicle's software, including infotainment systems, vehicle diagnostics, engine control units, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). OTA updates eliminate the need for physical visits to service centers, enabling manufacturers to enhance vehicle performance, address software bugs, introduce new features, and improve overall user experience.

Automotive OTA updates have numerous applications across the automotive industry. They enable manufacturers to remotely fix software glitches and vulnerabilities, improving vehicle safety and security. OTA updates also facilitate the introduction of new features and functionalities to vehicles already on the road, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving brand loyalty. Moreover, OTA updates streamline the recall process by allowing manufacturers to address safety-related issues swiftly without the need for vehicle owners to visit a physical service center.





Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Competitive Landscape:



The affluent companies in the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates industry include.

Robert Bosch

NXP Semiconductors

Verizon Communications Inc

Continental

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm IncorporatedIntel Corporation

HARMAN International

Airbiquity IncAptiv

HERE Technologies

BlackBerry

QNX Software Systems Limited

Garmin Ltd

Intellias Ltd

Among others.

February 2019

Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc., has revealed the enlargement of their 5G test networks, encompassing the expansion of Over-the-air configuration for sub-6 GHz bands and millimetres waves.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market USP Covered:

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Drivers:

The growing trend of connected vehicles and the rise of digitalization in the automotive industry drive the demand for OTA updates. As vehicles become more connected, the need for seamless software updates to enhance functionality, performance, and security becomes crucial. OTA updates enable manufacturers to stay up to date with technological advancements and deliver continuous improvements to vehicles throughout their lifecycles. OTA updates offer cost and time-saving benefits for both manufacturers and vehicle owners. Manufacturers can remotely deploy updates, eliminating the need for vehicle owners to visit service centers, reducing maintenance costs and improving customer convenience.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Restraints:

The Automotive OTA Updates Market faces certain restraints. One key challenge is the concern regarding data security and privacy. Transmitting data wirelessly between vehicles and manufacturers' servers raises concerns about unauthorized access and potential misuse of personal information. Manufacturers need to invest in robust cybersecurity measures and ensure compliance with data protection regulations to address these concerns and build trust among vehicle owners. Additionally, slow or unreliable internet connectivity in some regions can hinder the effective implementation of OTA updates, especially in remote areas with limited network coverage.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 14.95 billion CAGR during 2023-2030 18.72% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Propulsion, By Vehicle Type, and Region Key Market Opportunities Government initiatives Development commercial sectors globally Key Market Dynamics With the rapid growth in connected cars globally, vehicles are becoming more software dependent.



Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Automotive OTA Updates Market. On one hand, the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to temporary setbacks in the deployment of OTA updates. On the other hand, the crisis highlighted the importance of remote software updates and digital connectivity in maintaining vehicle performance and addressing emerging needs. As the automotive industry recovers post-pandemic, the adoption of OTA updates is expected to accelerate, driven by the need for contactless vehicle maintenance and software upgrades.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

By Technology, the segment includes Firmware Over-The-Air [FOTA], and Software Over-The-Air [SOTA].

Market By Application

By Application, the segment includes Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and others.

Market By Propulsion

By Propulsion, the segment includes ICE, Electric Vehicles.

Market By Vehicle Type

By Vehicle Type, the segment includes Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.



Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Regional Insights

North America is a prominent market for Automotive OTA Updates, driven by the presence of major automotive manufacturers and the region's advanced connectivity infrastructure. The U.S., in particular, leads the market with a strong focus on connected vehicles and innovative automotive technologies.

Europe showcases a significant demand for Automotive OTA Updates, owing to the region's stringent regulations on vehicle safety and emissions. European countries, such as Germany and the U.K., are at the forefront of adopting OTA update technologies to enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth in the Automotive OTA Updates Market. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are investing in connected car technologies and smart mobility solutions. The increasing demand for premium vehicles and the rapid digitization of automotive systems contribute to the market's expansion in this region.

