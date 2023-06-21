C3is Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter’s financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens in New York on June 23, 2023.



On June 23, 2023, at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI74512470137d4536a57f2d438547a88b

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry-bulk charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders. The Company owns two handy-size dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 64,000 deadweight tons (dwt). C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS.”

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is Inc.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro