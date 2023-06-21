Wind Turbine Services Market Projected to Reach USD 23.36 Billion, at a 8.2% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wind Turbine Services Market Information by Type, Installation, Connectivity, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Wind Turbine Services Market could thrive at a rate of 8.2% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 23.36 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Wind Turbine Services Industry Overview:

The wind turbine services market encompasses a wide range of specialized services aimed at supporting the efficient and reliable operation of wind turbines. These services include maintenance, repair, inspection, troubleshooting, and optimization of wind turbine systems. With the rapid growth of wind energy installations worldwide, wind turbine services have become essential in ensuring the performance and longevity of wind farms.

The primary use of wind turbine services is to maximize the availability and productivity of wind turbines. Regular maintenance and inspection help identify and address any potential issues before they escalate, minimizing downtime and optimizing energy production. Additionally, wind turbine services play a crucial role in extending the lifespan of wind turbines, reducing operational costs, and improving the overall return on investment for wind energy projects.





Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Wind Turbine Services industry include

ACCIONA

Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd

Aeronautica Windpower

Bergey Windpower Co

Clipper Windpower

NORDEX

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Suzlon Energy Limited

VERGNET

Vestas

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD

Among others.

November 2022:

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPI) and GE Renewable Energy (GE) entered into an agreement that grants TPI a ten-year lease extension for its rotor blade manufacturing facility located in Newton, Iowa, in the United States. This agreement aims to facilitate the development of competitive options for rotor blade manufacturing to fulfill GE's obligations in the U.S. market. The production of these rotor blades is anticipated to commence in 2024 as a result of the collaboration between GE and TPI.

Wind Turbine Services Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the wind turbine services market. In the initial stages, the global lockdowns and supply chain disruptions caused delays in maintenance and repair activities. However, the renewable energy sector, including wind energy, proved to be resilient amidst the crisis. As countries prioritized green recovery and renewable investments, wind energy projects resumed, driving the demand for wind turbine services. Going forward, the post-COVID scenario presents opportunities for the market as governments and businesses emphasize clean energy transition and the development of sustainable infrastructure.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 23.36 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Key Market Opportunities Increasing Energy Production, and services for both offshore and onshore wind turbines through rope access technicians Key Market Drivers The Increasing growing share of renewable energy sources



Wind Turbine Services Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Several market-driving factors contribute to the growth of the wind turbine services market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of wind energy as a clean and renewable power source drives the demand for efficient and reliable wind turbine services. Governments and organizations worldwide are actively investing in wind energy projects to reduce carbon emissions and meet renewable energy targets. Secondly, the aging wind turbine infrastructure requires regular maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance and compliance with evolving regulations. This creates a significant demand for wind turbine services. Lastly, the growing focus on cost optimization and energy efficiency in the wind energy sector further fuels the need for specialized services that can improve the overall operational efficiency of wind turbines.

Market Restraints:

The wind turbine services market also faces certain restraints. One major challenge is the high initial investment required for specialized equipment and skilled personnel. The expertise needed for wind turbine maintenance and repair is relatively specialized, and the scarcity of trained professionals can pose a constraint to market growth. Additionally, the market is subject to fluctuations in government policies and subsidies for renewable energy, which can impact the demand for wind turbine services. Furthermore, the logistical challenges associated with servicing offshore wind farms, such as access to remote locations and harsh weather conditions, can present obstacles to the expansion of the wind turbine services market.

Wind Turbine Services Market Segmentation

By Type

By Type, the segment includes Horizontal Axis Wind turbines (HAWT), Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWT).

By Installation

By Installation, the segment includes On-shore, Off-shore.

By Connectivity

By Connectivity, the segment includes Grid Connected and Standalone.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others.



Regional Insights

North America, particularly the United States, has a substantial wind energy capacity and a growing focus on wind turbine maintenance and services. Europe, with countries like Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, has a mature wind energy market and stringent regulations that necessitate comprehensive wind turbine services. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in wind energy installations, particularly in China and India, which drives the demand for wind turbine services in the region. The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific are also investing in wind energy projects, contributing to the regional market's expansion.

