2023 Programmable Communications Global Outlook and Opportunities Report: Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Every Type of Business Developer

The analyst defines programmable communications as any service or solution that enables developers to programmatically embed voice, video, chat, and messaging services within their business or consumer applications, business processes or workflow automation.

Through application programming interfaces (APIs), programmable communications expose capabilities either within a business's existing communications infrastructure or as an overlay alongside established communications solutions.

In this context, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings are just one path for businesses and developers to incorporate programmable communications elements into their applications and workflows. Increasingly, open APIs are being incorporated into new and even existing enterprise communications services, including SIP trunking services, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), and video meetings platforms. The analyst anticipates that some level of programmability will be incorporated into every communications service available to business customers over time.

CPaaS and programmable communications solutions exist to automate business processes and workflows and enable customer engagement across a wide array of digital channels. While many of the most common use cases for CPaaS have been focused on enhancing the customer experience (CX), our survey suggests that IT decision makers are looking increasingly inward and leveraging programmable communications to solve more employee experience (EX) challenges.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CPaaS adoption was tied closely to large-scale and slow-moving digital transformation efforts being undertaken by businesses. However, the onset of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns and social distancing mandates forced a rapid acceleration of existing digital transformation efforts and launched a multitude of new initiatives.

Organizations of all sizes underwent a radical adaptation of their business processes and, in some cases, their entire business models, in order to survive.

Engaging with customers via digital channels moved beyond being a differentiator for digital-native companies and instead quickly became part of industry and vertical best practices. However, there are challenges to broad adoption of CPaaS, including a lack of skill set to deploy the solution or an inability to find a trusted provider in the CPaaS space.

As part of our ongoing research, Frost & Sullivan sought to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles and geographic regions. More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, and perceived benefits and concerns, with regard to programmable communications, APIs, and CPaaS tools.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives

2. Key Findings

Key Strategic Takeaways

3. Research Methodology and Structure

Research Methodology

Respondent Demographics

4. Industry Overview

Market Definition

The Value Proposition of Programmable Communications

Competitive Landscape

5. CPaaS and Programmable Communications Trends

Benefits of Using CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Benefits Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

CPaaS Adoption Grows and Use Cases Abound

Adoption Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Current CPaaS/Programmable Communications Adoption by Region

Planned CPaaS Adoption by Region

Planned CPaaS Adoption by Region

CPaaS Investments

Investment Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

CPaaS and Programmable Communications Provider Consideration and Evaluations

Understanding Customer Evaluations of Programmable Communications Providers

Top Reason for Not Using CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Challenges Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

6. Vertical Use Cases

APIs and CPaaS Enhance Unique Workflows in Different Verticals

A Vertical Strategy is Built on Workflow Integration

Enabling Workflows and Embedded Communications in Verticals

CPaaS Adoption by Industry

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - CPaaS/Programmable Communications

Growth Opportunity 1: Transactional CPaaS for Developers and Enterprises

Growth Opportunity 2: Programmable Communications at the Core

Growth Opportunity 3: Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Every Type of Business Developer

Growth Opportunity 4: Aligning Pricing Models With Customer Types

8. Appendix

