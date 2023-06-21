Small Gas Engines Market to Reach USD 3866.03 Million, at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Small Gas Engines Market Information by Engine Displacement, Equipment, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Small Gas Engines Market could thrive at a rate of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 3866.03 Million by the end of the year 2030.

Small Gas Engines Market Overview

Small gas engines refer to internal combustion engines with a power output ranging from a few horsepower to around 25 horsepower. These engines are commonly used in various applications that require portable power sources. They are lightweight, compact, and versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of equipment, including lawnmowers, generators, chainsaws, pressure washers, and small vehicles like motorcycles and scooters.

The uses and applications of small gas engines are diverse. In the residential sector, they are extensively employed for lawn care equipment, such as lawnmowers and trimmers, providing efficient and reliable power for maintaining gardens and yards. In the commercial and industrial sectors, small gas engines are utilized in portable generators, construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and pumps. They are also found in recreational vehicles, small boats, and off-road vehicles, offering reliable power for recreational activities.





Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Small Gas Engines industry include

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Kohler Co.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Subaru Corporation

Generac Holdings Inc.

Husqvarna Group

Lombardini S.r.l.

Kubota Corporation

Among others.

July 2022

Subaru Corporation introduced a new line of engines featuring advanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The engines incorporated innovative technologies to enhance performance, durability, and user-friendliness. The development aimed to address the growing demand for environmentally friendly and efficient power solutions. The introduction of this new product line showcased the commitment of the company to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the small gas engines market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the small gas engines market. Initially, the market experienced disruptions due to supply chain disruptions, factory closures, and reduced consumer spending. The restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus led to a slowdown in construction activities and reduced demand for outdoor power equipment. However, with the gradual reopening of economies and the resumption of construction projects, the market witnessed recovery. The post-COVID scenario presents opportunities for small gas engine manufacturers as industries revive and consumer spending on outdoor power equipment and recreational vehicles increases.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 3866.03 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Equipment, Engine Displacement, End-Use Key Market Opportunities Preference for gas-fired power plants Key Market Drivers Growth to be Accelerated by Increasing Demands for Outdoor Power Equipment





Small Gas Engines Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market driving factors for the small gas engines market include the growing demand for outdoor power equipment, increasing construction and infrastructure development activities, and the rising adoption of recreational vehicles. The expanding residential and commercial construction sectors drive the demand for small gas engines in construction equipment and power tools. Additionally, the growing popularity of outdoor activities and the increasing number of recreational vehicles contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the rising need for backup power solutions in residential and commercial settings fuels the demand for portable generators equipped with small gas engines.

Market Restraints:

the small gas engine market faces certain restraints. Factors such as increasing stringency of emission regulations, the shift towards electric alternatives, and the availability of low-cost imports pose challenges to market growth. The tightening regulations on emissions from small engines necessitate manufacturers to invest in technology and innovation to meet the stringent requirements. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of electric-powered equipment, driven by environmental concerns and government incentives, presents a competitive challenge for small gas engine manufacturers. Additionally, the availability of low-cost imports from regions with lower labor and production costs affects the market dynamics and profitability of local manufacturers.



Small Gas Engines Market Segmentation

By Engine Displacement

By Engine Displacement, the segment includes 20 cc to 100 cc, 101 cc to 400 cc, and 401 cc to 650 cc.

By Equipment

By Equipment, the segment includes Lawn Mower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator, Rotary Tiller, Pressure Washer, Concrete Vibrators, Concrete Screed, Edger, Leaf Blower, Snow Blower, and Others.

By End Use

By End Use, the segment includes industrial, construction, and gardening.

Small Gas Engines Market Regional Insights

North America holds a significant market share due to the high demand for outdoor power equipment, robust construction activities, and the presence of established manufacturers in the region. Europe emphasizes stringent emission regulations and sustainable development practices, which drive the demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly small gas engines. Asia Pacific witnesses substantial growth in the market, propelled by rapid urbanization, increasing construction projects, and the rising adoption of outdoor power equipment in residential and commercial sectors.



These regions offer ample opportunities for market players, with a diverse range of applications and a growing focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in power solutions.

