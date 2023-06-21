Automotive Filters Market Projected to Reach USD 32.7 Billion, at a 3% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Filters Market Information by Type, Sales, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Automotive Filters Market Could thrive at a rate of 3.00% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 32.7 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Automotive Filters Market Overview

Automotive filters are essential components in vehicles that remove contaminants and impurities from fluids and air to ensure optimal performance and longevity of various systems. These filters are designed to trap particles, such as dust, pollen, debris, and pollutants, preventing them from entering the engine, fuel system, or cabin. Automotive filters encompass a wide range of types, including oil filters, air filters, fuel filters, and cabin air filters, each serving a specific purpose in maintaining vehicle efficiency and protecting vital components.

The uses and applications of automotive filters are vital for the proper functioning of vehicles across various sectors. Oil filters play a crucial role in removing harmful contaminants from engine oil, ensuring smooth lubrication, and preventing engine damage. Air filters are responsible for capturing dust, pollen, and other particles, providing clean air for the engine combustion process. Fuel filters safeguard the fuel injection system by filtering out impurities that could lead to engine malfunctions.

Automotive Filters Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Automotive Filters industry include.

Robert Bosch

Mann+ Hummel

Donaldson Company Inc

Denso Corporation

Cummins Inc

ALCO Filters Ltd

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp

ACDelco

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Among others.





December 2020

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has unveiled FibRoc Flooring, an extensive range of premium options for flooring applications. With over four decades of experience in supplying the flooring sector, Ahlstrom-Munksjö takes pride in introducing the FibRoc Flooring product portfolio. This launch follows the successful introduction of FibRoc, which effectively conveyed the identity and positioning of the innovative product platform.

Automotive Filters Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the automotive filter market. The widespread disruption in the automotive industry, including production shutdowns and reduced vehicle sales, led to a decline in filter demand. With limited travel and reduced mobility, the need for vehicle maintenance and filter replacements decreased during the pandemic. However, as economies recover and automotive activities resume, the market is expected to regain momentum. Post-COVID, the market is anticipated to witness growth as vehicle sales and maintenance activities rebound, driving the demand for automotive filters.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 32.7 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 3.00% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, sales, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Investing more on advanced filter technologies. Key Market Dynamics Rapid technological advancements Strict regulatory standards.



Automotive Filters Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The automotive filters market is driven by the steady growth in global vehicle sales. As the automotive industry expands, the demand for filters rises to meet the needs of newly manufactured vehicles. The increasing vehicle ownership and replacement cycles contribute to the sustained demand for automotive filters worldwide. The rising awareness regarding environmental pollution and the need for cleaner emissions drive the demand for automotive filters. Stricter emissions regulations and standards require vehicles to be equipped with efficient filters that reduce harmful emissions.

Market Restraints:

One of the key restraints for the automotive filter market is the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs have fewer components compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, resulting in a reduced demand for certain types of filters, such as fuel filters and oil filters. As the adoption of EVs grows, particularly in regions promoting electric mobility, the market for traditional automotive filters may experience a slight decline. However, cabin air filters for EVs are still in demand as they contribute to ensuring a clean and healthy cabin environment.

Automotive Filters Market Segmentation

Market By Type

By Type, the segment includes Fuel Filter, Air Filter, Oil Filter, and Emission Filter.

Market By Sales

By Sales, the segment includes OEM, IAM, OES, And Aftermarket.

Market By Application

By Application, the segment includes Passenger Vehicles (P), LCVs, HOVs, and 2-wheeler.



Regional Insights

North America has emerged as a significant driving force in the automotive filter market due to several key factors. The region boasts a large automotive industry with numerous manufacturing facilities, contributing to the high demand for automotive filters. Moreover, North America has a substantial vehicle ownership rate, indicating a continuous need for maintenance and replacement of filters to ensure optimal vehicle performance.

Europe, renowned for its robust automotive manufacturing sector, presents a strong market for automotive filters. The region's automotive industry is characterized by stringent emission norms, necessitating the use of advanced filters to comply with environmental regulations. The high demand for vehicle maintenance in Europe also contributes significantly to the market for automotive filters. With a large number of vehicles on the road, regular filter replacements are essential to ensure optimal performance and prolong the lifespan of vehicles.



The Asia Pacific region showcases significant growth potential in the automotive filter market. The presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, drives the demand for vehicles and subsequently increases the need for automotive filters. The rising disposable incomes in these countries enable more individuals to afford vehicles, leading to a surge in vehicle production and ownership. As transportation infrastructure expands in the region, there is a growing emphasis on reducing emissions and improving air quality.

