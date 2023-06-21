$22+ Billion Membrane Filtration Technologies Markets - Global Forecasts to 2030 - Growing Need for Water Reclamation and Reuse Technologies

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Filtration Technologies Market by Type, Construction, Membrane Material, Sector and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global membrane filtration technologies market is expected to reach $22.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing need for water reclamation and reuse technologies, the high consumption of water in the food & beverage processing industry, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.

The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the membrane filtration technologies market. However, retrofitting membrane filtration technologies in existing infrastructure is a major challenge for market growth.



The reverse osmosis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and increasing use of alternative water source treatments, including desalination plants and wastewater recycling.



The hollow fiber membrane segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for hollow fiber membranes to offer various features such as high flux and reduced fouling, compact design, and low energy consumption for both small and large filtration volumes across the industrial sector.



The ceramic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for ceramic membranes across various sectors such as water & wastewater, food & beverage, chemical, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals and the increasing use of new technologies to manufacture ceramic membranes to improve quality and cost reduction.



The residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing need for membrane filtration technologies used for water and wastewater treatment for housing developments, recreational facilities, apartment complexes, military facilities, communities/villages, and small municipalities across the municipal sector.



Geographic Review:



Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the rapid growth of industrialization, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, and declining availability of clean water.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, construction, membrane material, sector, and countries?

What is the historical market for membrane filtration technologies across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global membrane filtration technologies market?

Who are the major players in the global membrane filtration technologies market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global membrane filtration technologies market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global membrane filtration technologies market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global membrane filtration technologies market and how do they compete with the other players?

