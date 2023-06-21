Post-Acute Care Market Worth US$ 1,329.42 million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for post-acute care was estimated to be worth US$ 735.40 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1,329.42 million by 2031.

The global market for post-acute care was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Post-acute care refers to a variety of medical and rehabilitation treatments provided to patients after they have been discharged from the hospital.

Key Takeaways:

The growing geriatric population is driving the market revenue share.

The prevalence of chronic disease is increasing the need for post-acute care treatments.

Several technical advancements in quality care of patients and cost-effectiveness are boosting the market revenue growth.

Post-acute Care Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 735.40 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,329.42 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Services, Age, Conditions, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Post-Acute Care Market:

In November 2022, K&B Underwriters and VirtuSense Technologies collaborated to provide a win-win situation for post-acute care facilities and their residents. K&B Underwriters' new CareAgents service is now available to post-acute healthcare providers.

In February 2022, BAYADA Home Health Care introduced a new, innovative suite of digital care transition and coordination tools to help hospitals and health plan point venture partners better serve patients at home and in their communities.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for post-acute care are:

Bella Vista Health Center

Brookdale Senior Living

Alden Network

Athena Health Care Systems

AMITA Health

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global post-acute care market revenue is driven by the growing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, many market players and collaborations among top companies contribute to revenue growth.

However, lack of reimbursements, qualified healthcare professionals, and high costs are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global post-acute care market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Services

Based on services, the global post-acute care market is segmented into skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term care hospitals, home health agencies, and others. Due to the rise in the geriatric population and comprehensive care, the skilled nursing facilities segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Age

Based on age, the global post-acute care market is segmented into the elderly, adults, and others. The elderly segment accounts for the largest revenue share, as they require post-acute care majorly.

Segmentation By Condition

Based on conditions, the global post-acute care market is segmented into amputations, wound management, brain injury and spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, and others. The brain and spinal cord injuries segment accounts for the largest revenue share, as they require specialized post-acute care treatments, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other types of rehabilitation, which are necessary for patients with these disorders.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global post-acute care market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increasing geriatric population, sophisticated healthcare providers, and skilled working professionals, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for post-acute care in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

