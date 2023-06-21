Save Lives With These Summer Swimming Safety Tips

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The summer swimming season is in full force and Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, urges homeowners, boards of directors, and community staff to do their part in helping reduce accidental drownings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 4,000 people die each year due to unintentional drowning. In addition, there are 8,000 non-fatal drownings in which the individual survives but often suffers permanent injury such as brain damage or long-term disability.

In the United States, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. Children ages 1–4 have the highest rates, with most drownings occurring in swimming pools. Many drownings occur when children are not expected to be near water, such as when they gain unsupervised access to pools. Fatal drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 5-14, behind motor vehicle crashes. Some factors that contribute to drowning deaths include an inability to swim, missing or ineffective fences around pool areas, and a lack of close supervision.

Here are a few tips to reduce the risk of drowning in your community pool or spa and help ensure a safe, happy summer for everyone.

Ensure that pool enclosures are complete and undamaged. Check that all gates are self-closing and self-latching and that they are in good condition.

Remove all toys from the pool area that might attract children when it is not in use.

Hold basic swimming and water safety lessons for residents.

Offer CPR lessons to residents. What they learn could save someone’s life in the time it takes for paramedics to arrive.

Stress to residents that children must be closely supervised at all times and never left unattended.

Life jackets should be used by children and weaker swimmers of all ages. Do not rely solely on air-filled or foam toys, as these are not safety devices.

Ensure that all pool and spa drain covers are in place, undamaged, and compliant with safety regulations.

“Summer is, and should be, a fun experience for the residents we manage,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Our primary objective is to maximize comfort and create safety awareness within the communities we manage, so that homeowners and their families enjoy the highest possible quality of life. Providing these basic water safety tips is another opportunity for us to create an environment that helps them build a lifetime of memories.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment