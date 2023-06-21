Electrostatic Precipitator Market to Surpass 10 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rapid Pace of Urbanization and Industrialization

Westford USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing awareness of the importance of air quality control and the adverse effects of harmful emissions has prompted a significant transition from nonrenewable energy sources to renewable sources for power generation. This shift is driven by the recognition of the environmental benefits offered by renewable energy.

An electrostatic precipitator (ESP) is a filtration device designed to remove harmful particles from a gas stream by utilizing the principle of electrostatic induction. It creates an electric field that charges the particles, causing them to adhere to oppositely charged collection plates or electrodes.

Prominent Players in Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Enviropol Engineers Pvt.Ltd.

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Siemens AG

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Hamon Corporation

Trion Inc.

Ducon Technologies Inc.

Clean Tunnel Air International AS

PPC Air Pollution Control Systems

Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment Inc.

Beltran Technologies Inc.

Total Air Pollution Control Pvt. Ltd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Air Polonia SA

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Envitech, Inc.

BHEL

Southern Erectors, Inc.

Plate Precipitator Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Versatility

The plate precipitator is a leading solution in the market, commanding a significant market share. Its versatility makes it highly desirable across various industries, such as coal-fired boilers, cement kilns, and petroleum refining catalytic cracking units. Unlike the tubular precipitator, primarily utilized for fog and mist collection, the plate precipitator performs better in controlling particulate emissions from sulfuric acid plants.

The markets in Europe hold a significant position as the second-largest market globally. This growth can be attributed to the region's rising awareness and emphasis on air quality management. The market among the European countries boasts the largest market share, driven by its robust industrial sector and stringent environmental regulations.

Dry Electrostatic Precipitator Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Ability to Withstand High Temperatures

The dry electrostatic precipitator is experiencing rapid growth within its segment. While the wet electrostatic precipitator is primarily employed in industrial processes, such as eliminating sulfuric acid mist and droplets from gas streams, the dry electrostatic precipitator is gaining popularity. This is mainly due to its ability to withstand high temperatures and handle large volumes of particulate matter.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is projected to take the lead in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the strong economic performance of China. China's continuous economic growth and substantial investments in research and development have created a favorable environment for the market's expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the electrostatic precipitator market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Pi Green, a startup based in Pune, is actively developing technology-based solutions to reduce particulate matter emissions from diesel gensets in 2022. Their innovative approach utilizes advanced technologies to address this environmental challenge effectively.

Lesdi, recently partnered with Fuel Tech, a renowned international technology company. Together, they introduced dual flue gas conditioning technology to enhance the performance of electrostatic precipitators. This collaborative effort resulted in notable improvements in air pollution control (APC) systems.

Key Questions Answered in Electrostatic Precipitator Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

