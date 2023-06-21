Dental Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Market to Reach $8.4 Billion - Increasing Focus on Patient Experience

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Materials Market by Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental materials market is projected to reach $8.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of the dental materials market is driven by the rising prevalence of dental disorders and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of CAD/CAM in dentistry offers significant market growth opportunities. However, the high cost of dental treatments hinders the growth of this market. In addition, the biocompatibility issue is a major challenge to the market's growth.



Based on type, the dental materials market is segmented into indirect restorative materials, direct restorative materials, biomaterials, impression materials, and bonding agents. In 2023, the indirect restorative materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The adoption of indirect restorative materials is high due to the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental caries. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2022, 22% of the global population was affected by periodontal diseases.

Additionally, the high awareness of dental health in developed countries, increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, long-term durability, technological advancements in CAD/CAM dentistry, and increasing demand for implant dentistry contribute to the large share market share of this segment.



Based on end user, in 2023, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental materials market. Rising technological developments in dentistry, consolidation of dental clinics, and increasing prevalence of dental diseases contribute to the large market share of this segment.



Dental clinics and hospitals are the preferred choice of patients for the diagnosis and treatment of any health condition, including dental conditions. There has been an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases globally, posing a high burden on the global population. For instance, according to the WHO, nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide have oral diseases, with caries of permanent teeth (2 billion people) being the most common.

Globally, dental caries remains a significant public health issue, ranking as the fourth most costly chronic disease in terms of treatment expenses. Dental caries not only cause pain and infection but can also lead to tooth loss if left untreated, significantly affecting a person's overall well-being and quality of life.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases in Asia-Pacific, the growing awareness of dental treatments and oral health, the rising healthcare spending, and the growth in dental tourism in the region.

Dental Materials Market: Pricing Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Dental Materials Market, by Type

Indirect Restorative Materials

Metal-Ceramics

Ceramics

Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Other Indirect Restorative Materials include resin-based composites, acrylic resins, and metal alloys.

Direct Restorative Materials

Amalgam

Resin-based Composites

Glass Ionomer

Other Direct Restorative Materials

Other Direct Restorative Materials include ceramics, gold fillings, and gold alloys.

Dental Biomaterials

Dental Bone Grafts

Membranes

Other Dental Biomaterials

Other dental biomaterials include growth factors, tissue engineering scaffolds, hemostatic agents, and barrier materials.

Impression Materials

Bonding Agents

Dental Materials Market, by End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Products Manufacturers

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Materials Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

