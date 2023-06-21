NVCR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that NovoCure Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until August 18, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit. Captioned Bazzelle v. NovoCure Limited, No. 23-cv-05146 (S.D.N.Y.), the NovoCure class action lawsuit charges NovoCure along with its executive chairman and CEO with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: NovoCure is a global oncology company with a proprietary platform technology called Tumor Treating Fields (“TTFields”), which are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. On January 5, 2023, NovoCure announced positive topline results for its LUNAR study, which sought to evaluate the use of TTFields in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The NovoCure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) as a result, NovoCure’s business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval were materially misleading; and (iii) the above, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on NovoCure’s financial condition.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure announced full results from the LUNAR study and revealed that only a small subgroup of patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors was included in the LUNAR study. On this news, the price of NovoCure stock fell more than 43%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired NovoCure securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the NovoCure class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the NovoCure class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit.

