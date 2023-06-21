Bottled Water Processing System Market to Reach $68.7 Billion, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Bottled Water Processing System Market by Capacity (Less than 10,000 litres per day, 10,001 to 30,000 litres per day and More than 30,000 litres per day), Technology (Filtration, UV treatment, Reverse Osmosis (RO), Packaging and Others), and Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the bottled water processing system market valued at $39,440.11 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $68,731.00 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global population is becoming more conscious of the significance of safe drinking water due to growing concerns about water pollution and drinking water contamination. Bottled water is perceived as a reliable and safe alternative, as it undergoes rigorous filtration, purification, and quality control processes. Additionally, bottled water processing systems use a combination of manufacturing, distribution, and production planning to keep up with demand. In addition, the bottled water processing systems utilize standardized and efficient manufacturing processes to produce bottled water in large quantities, which includes processes such as water treatment, filtration, purification, and bottling operations. Moreover, automated systems and machinery are often employed to maximize production output while maintaining quality standards. Therefore, all such instances are projected to fuel the growth of the bottled water processing system market. However, factors such as government regulations can restraint the growth of the bottled water processing system market. Moreover, increasing popularity of luxury bottled water is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $39.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $68.7 billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Capacity, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing health awareness amongst masses Increasing water scarcity Increase in Urbanization Opportunities Adoption of new technologies and rising demand for premium bottled water Restraints Government regulations Increase in environmental concerns

The less than 10,000 litres per day segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on capacity, the Less than 10,000 litres per day segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for over two-fifths of the bottled water processing system market revenue, and it is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the more than 30,000 litres per day segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its high water treatment capacity.

The reverse osmosis (RO) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the bottled water processing system market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The packaging segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for bottled water processing systems in 2022

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the bottled water processing system market revenue. And LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing purchasing power of masses in in Asia-Pacific region positively influences the bottled water processing systems market.

Leading Market Players: -

Merck KGaA

Tetra Laval S.A.

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Lenntech B.V.

Creative OZ-Air (I) Pvt Ltd

E-Rotek Water Systems Co., Ltd.

Shivsu Canadian Clear Water Technology Private Limite

Evergreen Technologies

Marlo Incorporated

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the bottled water processing systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

